DR KENT BAZARD: Time to reset: Why athletes must eat differently in the off-season

AS the competitive season winds down and athletes across The Bahamas shift into off- season mode, one crucial piece of the performance puzzle is often overlooked: nutrition.

The off-season isn’t just a break from competition — it’s an opportunity to rebuild, recover, and recalibrate. But to truly capitalise on this window, athletes must match their nutrition to their training cycle. This strategy, known as periodised nutrition, can be the difference between arriving next season stronger — or stuck in the same spot.

One Size Does

Not Fit All

Just as training varies across the season — from intense pre-competition phases to lighter recovery periods — so too should eating habits. Unfortunately, many athletes continue to eat like they’re mid-season: high calories, frequent carb-loading, and limited attention to recovery.

During the off-season, most athletes reduce their training volume and intensity. This means energy demands decrease — and continuing to eat as if you’re in full competition mode can lead to unwanted weight gain, poor body composition, and sluggish returns to training. On the flip side, not eating enough — or ignoring key recovery nutrients — can impair tissue repair, immunity, and performance progression.

The goal of off-season nutrition is twofold:

1. Supportmusclerepairandrecovery,and

2. Setthestageforstrengthandperformancegainsinthenextphase.

Macronutrient

Adjustments: Less Carbs,

More Protein

With lower training demands, athletes should slightly reduce their carbohydrate intake — especially from refined or processed sources. Carbs are still important, but they should come primarily from whole foods: sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, oats, fruits, and vegetables.

Meanwhile, protein becomes king in the off-season. This is the window for muscle growth and repair, so athletes should aim for consistent high-quality protein intake (1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight).

Good sources include eggs, chicken, fish, turkey, lean beef, and plant-based options like lentils and tofu.

Healthy fats — such as those from avocados, nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish — should also be included to support hormone production and joint health.

Hydration and Micro

Nutrients Still Matter

Just because you’re training less doesn’t mean hydration takes a back seat. Water supports muscle repair, nutrient transport, and recovery — and in our warm climate, dehydration can still sneak up fast.

Athletes should also continue to eat a colorful variety of fruits and vegetables to maintain adequate levels of vitamins and minerals essential for recovery and immune health.

Recovery Is Active,

Not Passive

The off-season isn’t just about physical rest. It’s about active recovery — rebuilding what the season wore down.

Proper sleep, stress management, soft tissue work, and yes, nutrition, all play a role.

This is also a key time to correct imbalances — whether that’s muscle symmetry, injury recovery, or nutrition gaps. A customized meal plan can help athletes return to sport stronger and more resilient.

Athletes Need Guidance,

Not Guesswork

This transition period is where young Bahamian athletes — especially those with elite potential — need structured guidance. Parents, coaches, and athletes should understand that training and nutrition go hand in hand. A dedicated offseason nutrition strategy is just as important as a training program.

At the national level, now is the time for sports programs to integrate certified sports nutritionists into athlete development pipelines. Imagine a system where every Carifta or national team athlete leaves their season with a personalized offseason training and eating guide — built by experts and backed by data.

The Bottom Line: Eat for

the Phase You’re In

Off-season isn’t a free-for-all — it’s the foundation for what’s to come. Athletes who train and eat with purpose during this phase will not only show up fitter next season, but will also be more injury-resistant, more explosive, and mentally refreshed.

The athletes who understand this — and apply it — are the ones who go the distance.

• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.