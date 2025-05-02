Four Eleuthera families receive keys to new home at Ocean Hole Estates

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOUR families received keys to their new homes yesterday in Eleuthera’s Ocean Hole Estates, a 350-acre subdivision earmarked for extensive housing development.

Six homes have already been completed in phase one, which includes the first 50 lots of a planned development exceeding 150 homes.

Tonya Cambridge was among those presented with keys. She described herself as “ecstatic and appreciative”, fulfilling a long-standing dream for her and her husband, Jason, who hails from Eleuthera.

“From my perspective it really is a long, hard road and struggle, but we were blessed with this and graced for this opportunity, and we’re gonna take it in on and run with it. I just want to just walk to my new home now,” she said.

She added: “The most difficult part is always the financing, the money, to find the money to afford a home. The government has given us opportunity to afford these homes, they’re affordable for the everyday person.”

Stephanie Pearce attended on behalf of her 37-year-old daughter, who is currently abroad with her children but plans to return home in three years. She expressed pride in her daughter’s achievement.

“I think it’s a chance for most of our young people to see that they can live in a home and pay for a home and make it more comfortable for both them and their children,” Ms Pearce said. “Most young people tend to want to stay at home but I’m hoping that they venture out and become more independent.”

Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting, speaking during the key presentations, said this marked only the beginning of a broader effort to provide affordable homes to Bahamians.

“We, the residents of Eleuthera, understand that access to affordable home ownership can be challenging,” he said. “Most homeowners have spent years saving, building in increments, while paying rent or living at home until their homes are built. With this affordable housing programme, the government of The Bahamas provides turnkey accessibility to brand new homes built by Bahamians for Bahamians.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis highlighted that the subdivision development generated hundreds of construction jobs, increased patronage for local businesses, and additional enrolment in local schools.

“It’s the kind of development that benefits everyone and is long overdue, because too often our Family Islands are left behind,” Mr Davis said. “Too often investments stop short of crossing the bridge or boarding the mail boat. But this administration believes in Eleuthera. We believe in our Family Islands, and we are proving it one project at a time.”

Mr Davis also indicated that more homes and subdivisions are on the way, noting the government is “unlocking” Crown land, fast-tracking approvals, and collaborating with local contractors to expedite construction.