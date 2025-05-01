Minister pledges reform to combat AI fraudsters

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday said the Government is planning legislative reforms to combat the sudden surge in artificial intelligence (AI) generated scams.

Wayne Munroe, minister of national security, told the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly media briefing that the Davis administration is seeking to specifically penalise malicious use of AI and is training regulatory agencies to identify such manipulations.

He added that the Government is also aiming to partner with financial institutions and telecommunications providers to implement “smart pauses” in AI systems. “In addition to our enforcement measures, the Government is working on a national strategy to govern the responsible use of artificial intelligence in The Bahamas,” Mr Munroe said.

“This includes new laws to criminalise malicious use of AI, a review of digital identity protections and digital and data use across public services, increasing our capacity in cyber security for law enforcement and public awareness campaigns on identifying and reporting scams,” said Mr Munroe.

“We’re also investing in training for government officials and frontline agencies to spot signs of AI manipulation in real time. We’re also exploring partnerships with financial institutions and telecom providers to add frictions and smart pauses in the system that may otherwise facilitate these crimes.”

Mr Munroe said the Ministry of National Security will also be holding a round table discussion on digital threats and misinformation. “This roundtable will bring together journalists, educators, tech experts, civil society leaders and public servants. We will use that space to listen, to learn and to co-ordinate,” he added.

The Office of the Prime Minister and the Central Bank of the Bahamas have issued statements warning the public about deepfake AI-generated videos that portray the likeness of Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and the governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle, promoting investment schemes.

Mr Munroe warned Bahamians to not share personal information with unknown parties online, and to be vigilant for scams when using their devices.

“Please be vigilant. Please be sceptical of anything that seems rushed or too good to be true. If it appears too good to be true it probably isn’t. Do not give out your personal information unless you are very sure of who you are dealing with,” said Mr Munroe.

“Do not send money based on videos or messages that have not been confirmed by official channels. Fraudsters are becoming more creative. It’s a business for them. It’s how they make money, and so we must become more cautious.”

Mr Munroe also warned the perpetrators of such cyber crimes that they will encounter the “full weight of the law” and the Government will pursue them whether they are operating locally or abroad.

“And I say this to those behind these scams: You are breaking the law. You’re targeting people in moments of economic pressure and uncertainty, and we will not tolerate it,” said Mr Munroe.

“The full weight of the law will be bought against anyone who engages in this kind of deception, whether you are behind the screen here at home in The Bahamas or operating from overseas. We will use the tools of international co-operation, extradition treaties and digital forensics to find you, and we will protect our people.”