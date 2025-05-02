Pintard wants White to take Lewis’ place on PAC

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Free National Movement wants Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis to be replaced on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following his defection from the party — but he remains a member for now.

The Tribune understands that FNM leader Michael Pintard has written to the House clerk requesting that Adrian White join the committee.

Mr Lewis joined the Coalition of Independents on April 3.

“There is no way to justify me being removed from PAC because I have been an active member showing up and doing my work,” he said yesterday. “And the fact that I represent an official opposition party, we should have representation not only on the PAC but in every parliamentary committee.”

Under the House of Assembly rules, the Speaker appoints and removes committee members.

Mr Lewis was named to the PAC in October 2023 while still an FNM MP.

The committee, considered the most powerful in Parliament for its oversight of government spending, also includes Marco City MP Michael Pintard, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, Bain and Grants Town MP Wayde Watson, and South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle.

As the only MP for the COI, Mr Lewis said he would request broader representation for his party, including on the Boundaries Commission, the Committee on Privilege, and the House Rules Committee.

He also pushed back on recent criticism from Johnyk Bevans, one of several people seeking the FNM’s nomination for Central Grand Bahama.

Mr Bevans questioned what Mr Lewis had accomplished in the constituency and how public funds had been used.

Mr Lewis called the remarks misleading, pointing to capital works and community initiatives during his tenure, such as the restoration of the YMTA building, the creation of a community garden, and the installation of the country’s first smart park in 2018.

He also cited other initiatives: a basketball court named after Fletcher Lewis, repairs to the Orlando Baseball Field, bathroom and road upgrades, a solarisation project, coastline cleanup in Eight Mile Rock, and pipe replacements.

“I’ve used capital grants to help people survive in a very soft economy,” he said. “If I give someone money for food or medical bills, I’m not going to post that online and demoralise them.”

Mr Lewis said he remains committed to Central Grand Bahama and views the criticism as politically motivated.

“It is unfortunate that that statement was made,” he said. “I simply say I moved on from what is now the FNM. I forgot those things behind me, and I press on.”