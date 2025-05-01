PM to meet Rubio over the US tariffs

By Fay Simmons

The Prime Minister will next week meet with Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, in a bid to head-off the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on The Bahamas, its economy and exporters.

Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, said Philip Davis KC is set to meet with US officials to discuss the effect of the newly-imposed US tariffs on The Bahamas and wider Caribbean region. The Bahamas currently faces a 10 percent tariff, which is a tax paid at the border, on all exports to the US.

“Prime Minister Davis, next week, will travel to DC where he will meet with the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, along with other regional leaders. We anticipate that the Prime Minister will have other official meetings in DC as, of course, a priority of the Prime Minister remains the growing impacts of tariffs on the region and The Bahamas. So he will be in DC next week, and we will provide the public an update on the conclusion of that,” said Mr Rahming.

Mr Davis also held a breakfast meeting for business owners yesterday to discus the fiscal state of the country and garner feedback ahead of the 2025-2026 Budget. At the meeting, Mr Davis promised the business community the Budget will focus on expansion and contain no initiatives that will “hurt the business community”.

“This Budget will not introduce measures that hurt the business community. Instead, we are focused on expanding opportunity, delivering targeted tax incentives, cutting Customs duties on essential goods, and investing in digital modernisation and public infrastructure,” said Mr Davis.