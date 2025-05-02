‘Setbacks in Defence Force fleet due to upgrades and repairs’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed significant setbacks in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) fleet, emphasising the need for repairs and upgrades as several vessels remain out of service due to damage or scheduled maintenance.

His update came as the defence force prepares to welcome a new commodore.

He said the HMBS Cascarilla, a 30-metre vessel, is grounded due to damage.

He said the HMBS Durward Knowles is currently in Florida undergoing dry docking, with maintenance costs surpassing $2m.

Other vessels, including the HMBS Leon Livingstone Smith and HMBS Rolly Gray, face ongoing repair issues, with the latter requiring work on its propellers.

He said vessels such as the HMBS Kamalame, currently on patrol in the Southern Command, and others like the HMBS Lignum Vitae, HMBS Madeira, and HMBS Lawrence Major remain fully functional.

He also pointed out that older P-class boats continue to serve alongside multiple safe boats active in the Northern, Central, and Southern Commands.

New assets, including two 41-foot safe boats, have recently been added to the fleet, and two more are expected by the end of the month.

He mentioned that eight jet skis have been assigned to Harbour Patrol, with only a few temporarily out of service.

“The dry docking of Durward Knowles is a two, two-plus million-dollar exercise,” he said, emphasising the high costs of maintaining the fleet. With the Bahamas-class 60-metre vessels reaching the end of their lifespan, he hinted that the government might soon need to consider refitting or replacing them.

He also confirmed that plans are in place to acquire a new 62-metre offshore patrol craft to replace the ageing HMBS Arthur D Hanna and acquire an additional auxiliary vessel to enhance the effectiveness of the fleet.

Captain Floyd Moxey will succeed Commodore Raymond King as the next leader of the defence force.