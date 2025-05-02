St Augustine’s College honours its athletes during annual Bahamian Day celebrations

IT was a red letter day as St Augustine’s College yesterday honoured its athletes and swimmers for their stellar performances at its annual Bahamian Day celebrations on its campus of Bernard Road and Prince Charles Drive.

Principal Marici Thompson said it was important for the student body to share in the excitement that the 24 members from the Big Red Machine’s track team and two swimmers did as members of Team Bahamas in Trinidad & Tobago over the Easter holiday weekend. The event capped off a week of activities that included Bahamian games in Red Square, Bahamian pastries were sold and a Bahamian tuck shop day.