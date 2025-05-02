Tributes paid to Rodney Moncur

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Senator Rodney Moncur, a firebrand radio personality, died on Thursday at the age of 68, prompting tributes from political leaders, community members and listeners.

Mr Moncur, known for his theatrical style and unapologetic commentary, was described as a man who “struck a chord with thousands of ordinary Bahamians", regardless of political stripe.

“Rodney and I worked alongside each other as activists,” said Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard, recalling their early days as students at the College of The Bahamas. “Since then, he has emerged as a powerful Bahamian voice who has made a lasting impact on our national discourse.”

Mr Moncur rose from his roots in Black Village and the union movement to lead the Workers Party before later being appointed to the Senate in 2016.

His presence across radio and television, especially as host of Freedom March, cemented his status as one of the country’s most recognisable public figures.

However, he also attracted criticism over controversial statements about women, including on marital rape. He also called birth control pills "evil" and "cancerous" and frequently marched for all convicted murderers to be hanged. He also described a Tribune reporter as "dangerous" for asking questions and threatened the Guardian editor.

Mr Moncur remained active until his final days, and was appointed as a consultant to the Ministry of National Security - although the violence interrupter scheme he was appointed to was said not to have progressed as hoped by January this year - and continuing to advocate for constituents in his longtime base of St Barnabas.

“He became a folk hero to many and a go-to advocate to resolve issues of injustice,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, recalling Mr Moncur’s early activism and unique contributions. “He made his mark with his incisive wit and the famed comment of ‘two meats’ in the Senate committee room.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis echoed the sentiment: “Rodney's journey from Black Village to becoming the most celebrated talk show host is a testament to his ability to connect with people. We will miss his brash humour, which brought us all together.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the nation had lost “a fighter, a friend, and one of a kind”.

“He captured the love and attention of the Bahamian people with a style all his own—a rare blend of fearless advocacy and sharp humour,” Mr Davis said. “Whether marching against corruption or defending vendors, Rodney made sure no one could ignore the issues that mattered most.”

He was reportedly receiving care at Princess Margaret Hospital prior to his passing.

“Whether you agreed with Rodney’s views or not,” Mr Pintard said, “you could not deny that he struck a chord.”