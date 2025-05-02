Visitor experience 'not disrupted' by fire

A MASSIVE fire that broke out downtown last night has not disrupted the visitor experience, according to Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe.





Mrs Duncombe spoke to reporters shortly after she and her team walked along Bay Street to assess the affected area firsthand.





At the time, firefighters were still working to extinguish lingering blazes that damaged several Bay Street buildings and displaced dozens of people.

Officials could not yet confirm how many businesses were affected by the fire.

“We knew that the fire occurred, but we also wanted to be sure that there was no impact to the visitor experience. And so together, we walked Bay Street, and it's still bustling. We see the cruise ship passengers. It's vibrant. The tours are ongoing, as was expected.”

She acknowledged there was some discomfort due to lingering smoke, but said it was anticipated given the nature of the fire.





“It's having, at this time, no impact on the visitor experience,” she added.

According to Mrs Duncombe, vehicular traffic in the area has been diverted in keeping with regular safety protocols, and efforts are underway to reopen the roads as soon as possible. Cruise port officials and cruise lines were also notified of the situation.