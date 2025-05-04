Three murdered over weekend

THREE men have been killed in less than 24 hours on Saturday.

Two men were shot dead while a third died after being stabbed, with all three incidents taking place in New Providence.

The first incident took place on Saturday morning, shortly after midnight. Police responded to gunshots on Williams Lane off Kemp Road.

At the scene, they found a 31-year-old man dead inside a vehicle. Police said the man had been attempting to leave a residence when he was approached by two individuals and shot. The killers fled on foot.

The second murder took place less than an hour later, shortly before 1am, after two men got into an argument at an establishment on Fox Hill Road, leading to one of them being stabbed.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle but died from his wounds.

The third incident took place at about 7pm in the Coconut Grove area.

At about 7pm, officers responded to gunshots on Second Street off Palm Tree Avenue. The victim died at the scene. He was found lying on a private property.

Police at the scene described the victim as having "multiple gunshot wounds". He is said to be in his 40s.

According to police, the victim had been chased by a lone gunman in a white Japanese vehicle prior to the shooting. The killer exited the vehicle and opened fire.

When asked if the victim was known to officers, police said they had to be cautious as to the information they provide so as to not jeopardise or compromise the investigation and said they would withhold any information on whether suspects or the deceased were known to police.

Police said there was no indication that the incidents were linked.

Speaking at the scene of the third murder, Chief Supt Sheria King said: "It is because of the strategies that we have put in place and we continue to execute that we have our numbers - yes, one homicide is one too many - but it is because of these strategies that we continue to put in place, we continue to execute that have our homicides lower than it has been last year."

Investigations are continuing into all incidents.