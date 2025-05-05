Fires raging across Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THICK smoke from a week-long wildfire in Abaco smothered the island over the weekend, triggering US air support, extra firefighters, the destruction of a utilities building, and the shutdown of nearby schools and businesses.

Local officials say the fire, which began last week, was believed to be under control—until strong winds caused it to jump the road yesterday and head toward Sweetings Village, a quiet residential community on the island.

The chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, Roscoe Thompson, said volunteer firefighters worked into the early hours of Sunday to contain the blaze and protect lives and property.

But as thick plumes of smoke again spread across the Marsh Harbour area—visible from miles away—outside reinforcements were called in.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe confirmed that eight more firefighters were being deployed to support the local response.

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder said a water aircraft from the US was secured through coordination with local partners and was en route to assist.

Videos of the aircraft dumping water over fire-damaged areas quickly circulated on social media.

“While I may not always be readily visible on social media, please know that I am fully engaged in the response efforts,” Mr Pinder wrote on Facebook in an apparent response to online criticisms over his public silence.

“Having served as a volunteer fire and rescue member since my youth, I understand the tremendous sacrifice and strength it takes to face these fires head on and am working alongside Abaco fire chief departments, RBDF, RBPF to provide them with any assistance I can provide.”

Up to press time last night, Mr Thompson said no homes had been destroyed. However, he confirmed that a rear building belonging to Cable Bahamas was lost in the blaze, along with several containers and wiring.

The company’s main building, he said, remained intact.

In a statement yesterday, Cable Bahamas warned of possible service disruptions in affected areas, but said it was mobilising support teams to manage the situation.

Some private schools and businesses in the area also warned of closures today due to the situation.

The blaze follows weeks of fire activity on the island.

Last week, The Tribune reported warnings from a local fire chief who said: “The whole island is on fire,” as multiple wildfires burned across Abaco.

Yesterday, Mr Thompson criticised the government’s response, saying officials failed to act on early warnings to assist with readiness efforts.

“I’m disappointed in the government because they knew about this from I would say six or eight weeks ago about pushing fire breaks and about being proactive and what we needed to get done and it seemed like they just sat on their feet,” he told The Tribune.

“Local government had to foot the bill for the fire breaks around Spring City and we also had to foot the bill to put the fire breaks around Sweetings Village.” Mr Thompson said.

While police have yet to determine the cause, many Abaco residents suspect arson, pointing to how new fires keep flaring up in close succession.

“It’s really mysterious how it’s happening all over the place,” said Danny Sawyer, fire chief for Central Abaco.

Some firefighters were reportedly injured while battling the blaze, requiring oxygen treatment at the island’s clinic.