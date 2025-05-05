Four dead in violent weekend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WAVE of violence in New Providence left fourmen dead in less than 24 hours, with two shot and one stabbed.

The first killing occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday when police responded to reports of gunfire near a clinic on Williams Lane off Kemp Road. There, they found a 31-year-old man dead inside a vehicle. According to police, the man was attempting to leave a family member’s house when he was approached by two gunmen and shot at close range before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim, later identified by family members as Elroy Rolle, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Family members described him as a quiet, employed man with no history of trouble and were left in shock and grief.

Anne Brown, a nearby resident, recalled hearing gunshots shortly after 12am, adding that police arrived within ten minutes. She said police had been patrolling the area regularly since then.

The second murder followed just under an hour later. Police responded to an argument that turned violent at an establishment on Fox Hill Road around 1am. The dispute escalated, resulting in a 34-year-old man being fatally stabbed. The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Later that evening, a third homicide was reported in the Coconut Grove area. At approximately 7pm, officers were called to the scene after gunshots rang out on Second Street off Palm Tree Avenue. Police found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. According to reports, the victim was chased by a gunman in a white vehicle before being shot at point-blank range.

An anonymous witness, speaking to The Tribune, identified the victim as “Snoopy” and confirmed he was not from the area.

Despite the three separate incidents, police have emphasised there is no indication that the deaths are connected.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King, speaking at the scene of the third murder, addressed concerns over the rising violence. “While one homicide is one too many, we continue to execute our strategies, which have led to fewer homicides than last year,” she said.