Make right choice on Yntegra

An Open Letter to Dr Rhianna Neely, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection

Re: Protection of Sampson Cay, Exumas – North Cut

Dear Dr Neely,

I write as a Bahamian environmental expert, CEO of ONE Consultants, and former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust (BNT). I am also a consultant to Turtlegrass Resort, a sustainable development project deeply committed to preserving the natural and cultural integrity of the Exuma Cays.

Your Tribune’s article on April 28th regarding the $200m Yntegra/Rosewood resort proposal for Big Sampson Cay brings to the forefront a decision of national importance.

As Bahamians, we are relying on the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, and on your leadership, to protect the fragile ecosystem surrounding Sampson Cay and the North Cut from irreversible harm.

The Environmental Impact Assessment submitted by the developers remains deficient.

The scale of dredging proposed for marina expansion, the intensification of vessel traffic, and the sheer density of development pose a clear and present danger to the marine environment.

We note your statement that DEPP has had to review several different iterations of the Yntegra proposal. Not surprised to hear this as that developer has repeatedly reimagined, altered, and adjusted major elements of the project

If allowed to proceed as currently designed, this project would not only threaten the natural ecosystems but also the very economic foundations of local Bahamian businesses — many of whom, through the Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), have voiced their legitimate and serious concerns. These business owners — dive operators, eco-lodges, and tour companies — know that their livelihoods depend on the continued health and serenity of these waters.

Turtlegrass’s main concern is the protection of the North Bay and Cut—areas of exceptional ecological value and central to the resort’s appeal and long-term viability. Turtlegrass planned its resort along the north beaches with full awareness of the site’s sensitivity. Turtlegrass remains alarmed by its proposal to use the North Bay for barge access. The Environmental Impact Assessment never assessed dredging in this area, and public documents previously showed the proposed RORO dock in a different location. The current plan would require massive dredging through shallow, seagrass- rich waters directly in front of Turtlegrass’s beachfront, jeopardising the marine ecosystem and guest experience.

The bay is not naturally accessible to barges, with all potential approaches impeded by shallow depths, strong currents, or hazardous terrain. In contrast, Yntegra’s own development plans include deepwater marina facilities on the southern end of the island that can be accessed with minimal environmental impact. Turtlegrass believes both resorts can coexist if Yntegra uses the south for construction and service access. Forcing an existing project to accommodate unnecessary environmental destruction is unreasonable. Turtlegrass supports 30 Bahamian jobs and should not be asked to bear the cost of another project’s flawed logistics.

I have full confidence in you, Dr Neely. You are a proud Bahamian who understands what is at stake — not only for today’s economy, but for our Bahamian children and grandchildren. I am confident that you will not sacrifice the pristine environment around Sampson Cay for a project that would import a workforce larger than the existing local population, thereby destroying both our natural environment and the peaceful, uniquely Bahamian character of the Exuma Cays.

Exuma’s future depends on leaders like you making bold, courageous decisions. I trust you will continue to stand strong, and I thank you for your unwavering commitment to protecting the Bahamas we all cherish.

Eric Carey

CEO, ONE Consultants

May 2, 2025.