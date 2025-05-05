EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is with a heavy heart and deep reverence that I extend my sincerest condolences to the wife and family of Rodney Moncur on his passing. As our nation wakes to this shocking news, we are reminded of the tremendous loss we’ve endured with the passing of yet another bold and unapologetic voice in our community.

Mr Moncur was more than a media personality, more than an outspoken advocate—he was a fearless champion of the voiceless. A cultural giant. A relentless defender of what he believed to be just and right. Much like the late Darold Miller and other recently departed trailblazers, his passing leaves a painful void that words can scarcely fill.

This moment calls us to reflect on a sobering truth: we must give people their flowers while they are alive. Let us not wait until the echo of their voice fades before we express what their presence truly meant to us.

For today, in mourning Mr Moncur, many are left realising the depth of his impact only now that he is gone. The calls he answered, the support he gave to the downtrodden, the fire he lit in the hearts of everyday people—his legacy is etched into the soul of this nation.

He was controversial, yes—but he was committed. He dared to speak where others whispered. He stood tall when many chose silence. Whether in the halls of power or on the streets with the people, Rodney Moncur was a man of the people, for the people.

As we honour his memory, let us also remember the importance of celebrating our heroes in the land of the living. As the scripture reminds us in Hebrews 13:7 (NIV): “Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you. Consider the outcome of their way of life and imitate their faith.”

Rest in Power, Da Women Dem Leader!

With heartfelt sympathies.

SHERVONNE CASH HOLLIS

Nassau,

May 2, 2025.