Munroe: No indication Fire Services lack adequate resources to respond

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he had not received any indication that firefighters lacked the necessary equipment to respond effectively to a major blaze near Bay Street last week that displaced dozens and damaged several buildings.
His comments came in response to public concerns about the country’s firefighting resources after the blaze and another ongoing fire in Abaco.
Some residents of Victoria Court, one of four buildings affected by the Bay Street fire, argued that the blaze might have been contained sooner if more resources had been available. They said they watched with increasing panic for over an hour as only one fire truck fought the blaze while another was on its way from the airport.
“I have not had a report from them yet that they have lacked equipment to contend with any of the blazes that they have encountered thus far,” Mr Munroe said yesterday.
The Tribune’s team saw two trucks during Thursday’s Bay Street blaze. Even yesterday, police officials had not confirmed how many trucks responded to the scene.
Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said yesterday that the force currently has three functional fire trucks. By contrast, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, with a volunteer fire department and a far smaller population, has at least five operational trucks, The Tribune understands.
Latrae Rahming, director of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, said yesterday the government is acquiring 15 to 20 fire trucks, with some earmarked for Family Islands.
Mr Munroe said officials have already identified the required equipment, including tankers, ladder trucks, and pumpers, and are working with suppliers to finalise price estimates and orders. However, he stressed that delivery could take time, explaining that firefighting vehicles cannot be simply bought off the shelf but must be custom-built.
“It’s an emotive issue, but it’s something that persons have to be rational about,” Mr Munroe said. “There’s no magic wand that you can go and find a showroom of fire equipment available like that.”
He said the process from building to delivery will likely take no less than nine months.
Despite his reassurances, some residents remain frustrated. Natalia, a Victoria Court resident affected by the fire, told The Tribune: “We need equipment, suitable equipment. Little things like this could be prevented.”
Natalia was among several residents who urged firefighters to alter their approach during the blaze. However, Mr Munroe dismissed such requests, emphasising that firefighting decisions are based on professional training and judgment, not public demands.
“It is something that’s very traumatic for those who are undergoing it, and we sympathise with them, but we need to stop denigrating the skill and training of these persons in the fire service,” he said.
Mr Munroe called reports of firefighting deficiencies exaggerated.
Meanwhile, former National Security Minister Marvin Dames proposed separating the fire services from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, calling the current structure outdated and inadequate.
“We need to take it from the police force. Give it its own administration, its own budget,” Mr Dames said. “The profession will not grow if you continue to see it as another division in the police force – it will stay stagnant.”
While Mr Dames said he had proposed this restructuring during his tenure, the plan was never implemented. Mr Munroe rejected the proposal, calling it “dramatic” and accusing Mr Dames of being disingenuous.
“It’s as if Mr Dames was never a policeman,” Mr Munroe said. “If you have a dedicated fire service, then the engines can’t be at the police station, aye? And aren’t most of the police stations designed to have a fire engine?”
He also noted that firefighting officers are not general-duty police officers but are specifically trained and assigned to fire-related duties.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
"I have not had a report from them yet that they have lacked equipment to contend with any of the blazes that they have encountered thus far,” Mr Munroe"
Just the type of crisis leadership we need. I waiting.
"Latrae Rahming, director of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, said yesterday the government is acquiring 15 to 20 fire trucks, with some earmarked for Family Islands"
I waited to hear the response across multiple concerns, but have not heard anyone speak to this issue using a scientific approach, because this is science. Wayne Munroe confirmed it, he said "they havent asked for anything". So I looked it up. I found a comment referencing a 2003 ISO standard, that's 2003, ISO is a body whose work is documenting best practice standards, typically across the sciences. According to the comment, response time to a fire should be under 5mins. There should be one fire truck for every 5-10sq miles, i.e., Nassau alone needs 14 fire trucks. There should be one fire station for every 10,000 people, i.e., Nassau alone needs 14 fire stations. There should be 2.5 firefighters for every 10,000 people, i.e., Nassau alone needs 250 firefighters.
We can look at that and say it's too much. Well then, let it burn out east while we address the fire out west. Precisely what happened to the residents of Victoria Court.
The fire chief said his team did an excellent job. That statement needs some context. They did an excellent job "with the resources they had". The results were not excellent and could have been better with a faster response time meaning adequate trucks and more fire fighters. It's not their fault. Leadership failed them.
We suffer for lack of knowledge and our love for beautiful photo ops with profilers.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
The first paragraph of the above news story written by The Tribune's Chief Reporter, Leandra Rolle, states:
And the seventh paragraph of the same news story states:
Pray tell, how can the buffoonish Munroe say he has no knowledge of fire fighters lacking necessary equipment against the backdrop of what comical Rahming said about government needing to buy 15 to 20 fire trucks.
Someone really needs to tell poor Rahming that his boss Stumpy Davis does not look any better no matter how much spin lipstick is put on his ugly lips.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
Two days ago I posted the following comment to The Tribune's main news story on the Victoria Court inferno:
"Not to worry. Chester the Jester was over-heard telling Stumpy Davis that now is the time for government to sign a really fat juicy contract with a PLP preferred Bahamian bidder/vendor for the purchase of a dozen new fully-equipped fire engine trucks at a cost of at least $800,000 each, i.e., total padded contract price of about ten million dollars ($10,000,000). And of course Stumpy Davis, seizing on the identified opportunity, spoke with his minister of health who suggested a half-dozen full size very costly fully-equipped ambulances be added to the proposed government contract. This latest juicy government contract will soon be announced by Latrae Rahming."
The ongoing massive corruption is all too easy to predict. Our successive corrupt governments are always chomping at the bit to sign fat juicy contracts with their 'preferred' vendors. It is the reason why our crooked politicians never bother to ensure anything government buys is properly maintained.
Sickened 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Downtown fire and they send 1 fire truck after an hour? And the truck had no water. Seems like either we didn't have any more red fire trucks in operation (so they couldn't be sent) OR the fire chief thought that one truck with no water was sufficient? But it couldn't have been the latter because they end up sending another fire truck! AND.... they didn't send a red one, they sent an airport one. Now.... if we have plenty operating fire trucks why would you send one from the airport of all places??? We know why... we ain't got any other red ones in operation. Someone lying with a big smile on his face. PLP's may believe him, but the everyone else knows better.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Buffoonish and Wayne Munroe is another one of our crooked politicians that most Bahamians would like to see hog-tied and whipped in public.
TalRussell 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Recappin' the shiftin' priorities of a security minister: -- Which out of a: -- Fire 'water' truck vs responding ambulance driven by a policeman has the most chance. -- Or will it be the 'go for broke' construction of a new 80 B$D millions Fox Hill Prison? -- When the 'decider, just happens to be the current holder of security matters...there's no need to make up either of the before mentioned tree tings. -- Yes?
bogart 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Isn't there (1) ONE Fire Hydrant near to the fire?
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Apparently in the Bahamas fire hydrants for "pretty", not for feeding water to fire trucks. This is truly bizarro world.
JohnQ 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
"Mr. Munroe said officials have already identified the required equipment, including tankers, ladder trucks, and pumpers, and are working with suppliers to finalise price estimates and orders. However, he stressed that delivery could take time, explaining that firefighting vehicles cannot be simply bought off the shelf but must be custom-built."
"finalize price estimates". Pathetic. Typical response from our leadership. Meanwhile, we the citizens are at great risk of harm, and our property is at great risk of damage/destruction.
bogart 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Isn't there a Fire Fighting boat owned by the authorities of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas to contain and extinguish any fires on board of the seems hundreds of vessels tied up in the Port Nassau Harbour?
Perhaps a stationed Fire Fighting Boat could also be of assistance to the nearby Restaurants and Food areas, stores with flamable goods etc.. next to the Prince George Harbour front as those buildings or as a matter of fact are really old structures with old wooden roofs, rafters and if one catches fire then a good portion of our beloved Capital city could be rendered operationally.
bogart 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
........rendered NOT operationally.
