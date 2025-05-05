Munroe: No indication Fire Services lack adequate resources to respond

By LEANDRA ROLLE

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he had not received any indication that firefighters lacked the necessary equipment to respond effectively to a major blaze near Bay Street last week that displaced dozens and damaged several buildings.

His comments came in response to public concerns about the country’s firefighting resources after the blaze and another ongoing fire in Abaco.

Some residents of Victoria Court, one of four buildings affected by the Bay Street fire, argued that the blaze might have been contained sooner if more resources had been available. They said they watched with increasing panic for over an hour as only one fire truck fought the blaze while another was on its way from the airport.

“I have not had a report from them yet that they have lacked equipment to contend with any of the blazes that they have encountered thus far,” Mr Munroe said yesterday.

The Tribune’s team saw two trucks during Thursday’s Bay Street blaze. Even yesterday, police officials had not confirmed how many trucks responded to the scene.

Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King said yesterday that the force currently has three functional fire trucks. By contrast, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, with a volunteer fire department and a far smaller population, has at least five operational trucks, The Tribune understands.

Latrae Rahming, director of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister, said yesterday the government is acquiring 15 to 20 fire trucks, with some earmarked for Family Islands.

Mr Munroe said officials have already identified the required equipment, including tankers, ladder trucks, and pumpers, and are working with suppliers to finalise price estimates and orders. However, he stressed that delivery could take time, explaining that firefighting vehicles cannot be simply bought off the shelf but must be custom-built.

“It’s an emotive issue, but it’s something that persons have to be rational about,” Mr Munroe said. “There’s no magic wand that you can go and find a showroom of fire equipment available like that.”

He said the process from building to delivery will likely take no less than nine months.

Despite his reassurances, some residents remain frustrated. Natalia, a Victoria Court resident affected by the fire, told The Tribune: “We need equipment, suitable equipment. Little things like this could be prevented.”

Natalia was among several residents who urged firefighters to alter their approach during the blaze. However, Mr Munroe dismissed such requests, emphasising that firefighting decisions are based on professional training and judgment, not public demands.

“It is something that’s very traumatic for those who are undergoing it, and we sympathise with them, but we need to stop denigrating the skill and training of these persons in the fire service,” he said.

Mr Munroe called reports of firefighting deficiencies exaggerated.

Meanwhile, former National Security Minister Marvin Dames proposed separating the fire services from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, calling the current structure outdated and inadequate.

“We need to take it from the police force. Give it its own administration, its own budget,” Mr Dames said. “The profession will not grow if you continue to see it as another division in the police force – it will stay stagnant.”

While Mr Dames said he had proposed this restructuring during his tenure, the plan was never implemented. Mr Munroe rejected the proposal, calling it “dramatic” and accusing Mr Dames of being disingenuous.

“It’s as if Mr Dames was never a policeman,” Mr Munroe said. “If you have a dedicated fire service, then the engines can’t be at the police station, aye? And aren’t most of the police stations designed to have a fire engine?”

He also noted that firefighting officers are not general-duty police officers but are specifically trained and assigned to fire-related duties.