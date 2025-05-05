Tributes paid to Rodney Moncur

By KEILE CAMPBELL

FORMER senator and controversial talk show host Rodney Moncur’s death on Thursday at age 68 prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, supporters and critics alike.

Mr Moncur, known for his theatrical presence and blunt commentary, was praised for his connection with everyday Bahamians and his decades-long role in public discourse.

“Rodney and I worked alongside each other as activists,” said Opposition Leader Michael Pintard. “Since then, he has emerged as a powerful Bahamian voice who has made a lasting impact on our national discourse.”

He rose from humble beginnings in Black Village and leadership roles in labour movements to form the Workers Party and was appointed to the Senate in 2016.

Mr Moncur gained widespread recognition as host of Freedom March, where his distinctive style made him one of the country’s most recognisable media figures.

He was also a polarising presence, attracting backlash for controversial views on women, including his opposition to criminalising marital rape, and his insistence that all convicted murderers be hanged. He once labelled birth control pills “evil” and “cancerous” and publicly berated members of the press.

He remained active in advocacy, serving as a consultant to the Ministry of National Security up until earlier this year and remained vocal in his longtime base of St Barnabas.

“He became a folk hero to many and a go-to advocate to resolve issues of injustice,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell. “He made his mark with his incisive wit and the famed comment of ‘two meats’ in the Senate committee room.”

“Rodney’s journey from Black Village to becoming the most celebrated talk show host is a testament to his ability to connect with people,” said Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis. “We will miss his brash humour, which brought us all together.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the country had lost “a fighter, a friend, and one of a kind”.

“He captured the love and attention of the Bahamian people with a style all his own — a rare blend of fearless advocacy and sharp humour,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Moncur was reportedly receiving care at Princess Margaret Hospital before his death.

“Whether you agreed with Rodney’s views or not,” said Mr Pintard, “you could not deny that he struck a chord.”