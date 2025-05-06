Abaco blazes branded resident ‘wake-up call’

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Abaco residents and businesses yesterday described the recent fires that erupted on the island a wake-up call for greater precautions and readiness to be taken in future.

Ken Bethel, co-owner of Alltrax Heavy Equipment, which specialises in debris removal and land clearing, said many of the company’s private projects have been put on hold to deal with the fires burning throughout Abaco. He added that the fires had initially led to a slowdown in business due to employees being sent home to ensure their safety.

“Two or three of our projects that we had started had to go on hold just because of the smoke,” Mr Bethel said. “The guys couldn’t work. But, at the same time, whenever those fires start burning we are in high demand because everyone from local government, the MP, calling about us going out on the runway and clearing fire breaks.

“So it kind of shifts gears from our private, personal jobs. Then we turn into fire fighters, but on a bulldozer. So it never stops. We worked till dark Friday in the Sweetings Village area. Same thing on Saturday, back up Pine Woods Nursery, in different areas.

“And again on Sunday, just trying to push verges back and make fire breaks for the fire trucks get access to the different areas. We are always involved with the fires, because we are local. We’ve been in Marsh Harbour our whole lives doing this. So we the fire department. The boys on that team is like our brothers so we always try to help wherever we can,” Mr Bethel added.

“Thankfully, [we were] blessed enough that we had other jobs going on, on the cays, and some in the northern part of Abaco that we were able to move things around. And also the same guys that were working on some of the private jobs, they just moved right on into fighting fire with the machines and moving around, and helping manually on the ground.

“So it all works out. We actually just started back on one of the jobs today that we had to take a week off from for sake of the smoke. So, we make it happen. We can move around and kind of keep everybody going. We hate to send anyone home, because we all got bills that don’t stop coming, regardless of fire or not.”

Carvan Ferguson, owner of Fergie’s Fire and Safety Maintenances Services, said he is anticipating in uptick in calls for his services which include the installation and refilling of fire extinguishers and inspections. He noted that he has already installed fire extinguishers at The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation yesterday morning.

“They told me they got these fire extinguishers right in time because all these fires coming along and they are going to need these extinguishers,” Mr Ferguson said. “And, actually, she told me she’s going to need me for her personal use to put [fire extinguishers] in her home. So this a wake-up call for everyone. I told her a business is not a business without fire and safety.

“I don’t care how much money you making. Like Cable Bahamas. One of Cable Bahamas’ buildings burned down. I can remember I went to them and asked them if they want me install fire extinguishers and they never got back to me. I see what happened two days ago when their building burn down. Bahamians, we are reactive. We are not proactive. We wait until something happen for us to move,” Mr Ferguson added.

“I’m the only one who really installs fire extinguishers, checks smoke detectors, heat detectors etc, and checks kitchen systems like in the restaurant for too much grease. And [I] check the exhaust fans. All that can cause fire when you have too much grease and oil.

“I expect to get a lot of calls from the fire happening because this is a wake-up call for a lot of people. Now they saying ‘wow.’ So we need to really take safety very seriously. So I expect a lot of calls soon. I also teach a fire safety course, how to apply a fire extinguisher, for your business, for your homes.”

Mr Bethel agreed that Bahamians must take a proactive approach to fire safety stating that “overgrowth” is a major contributing factor where fires are concerned.

“I agree with that 100 percent,” Mr Bethel said. “It amazes me when we go out to try and push these perimeters, how so many homeowners and landlords allow bush and debris to pile up five feet outside their back door. Is like an overgrown forest. It’s unbelievable.

“And that’s harbouring old vehicles and things that can so easily explode and take out your whole house. Why leave all this stuff piled up there for years? And then here comes the fire. And they know it’s a danger, because as soon as the fire is coming, everybody’s all up in arms to get it moved.

“I had a lady say this stuff’s been in her yard since Dorian. Well, Dorian has been five or six years ago, and she still has a pile of debris sitting in her yard. A lot of these areas, homeowners in general, could definitely do a little more, precautionary measures, just to keep, their building as clean as possible,” Mr Bethel added.

“The overgrowth is the main thing. If you own, if you got 50, 60 feet of land in the back of your house, that’s part of your property. Keep it mowed at least. At least if it’s mowed to that extent, maybe it’ll just smolder. It’s not enough fuel there to to keep a real fire going.

“The grass may smolder away, but when you’ve got eight, ten foot trees right outside your door, that is what’s going to cost your house to burn down. The flame from that is what’s going to put you under. But that’s the main thing.”