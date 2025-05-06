Abaco fire crews fight to tackle hotspots

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BUSH fire near Bahama Palm Shores triggered an urgent response Monday as emergency crews worked to contain hotspots sparked by wildfires that scorched Abaco over the weekend, damaging infrastructure and forcing school and business closures.

Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said although fires in Sweeting’s Village had been brought under control, officials were alerted to a new blaze in Bahama Palm Shores, a residential community in South Abaco that includes both locals and seasonal residents. The area, which has its own fire department, received backup after a message from the spouse of local fire chief Bruce Smith indicated additional support was needed. By the time volunteers and officials arrived with a fire truck, the flames had been contained.

Mr Thompson said teams, including local volunteers and police officers, continued dousing hotspots throughout the day with two trucks in constant operation. He noted that the Hope Town fire chief remained on standby should aerial water drops become necessary.

Wildfires have ravaged Abaco for over a week, destroying a utility shed at Cable Bahamas and disrupting daily life. Strong winds pushed flames across roadways, threatening communities like Sweeting’s Village.

Police Superintendent Stephen Rolle confirmed the fires were under control and that aerial support resumed Monday morning to suppress lingering hotspots. He said twelve additional firefighters — eight from New Providence and four from Grand Bahama — were flown in to support teams already working in Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour. He credited the assistance of a water plane, arranged with the help of Island Administrator Mr Pinder, for making a significant difference during overnight operations.

No injuries have been reported, but the fires have reignited political criticism of the government’s emergency response capacity.

Meanwhile, FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright slammed National Security Minister Wayne Munroe for what he called out-of-touch comments, arguing that front-line responders are working without adequate support. He pointed to last week’s Bay Street fire, where limited resources forced authorities to pull equipment from the airport, briefly halting operations. Mr Cartwright said relying on five fire trucks to serve an archipelago of over 400,000 people is unacceptable.

He said firefighters are operating with professionalism and courage, despite having minimal resources, and called for meaningful investment in fire services. He added that Bahamians witnessed firsthand the fear, property damage, and stretched emergency crews, and insisted that a government that downplays these realities is failing its people.