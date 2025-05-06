Bikes for all at Black Point

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Students at Black Point All-Age School are riding into the future with brand-new bicycles, thanks to a generous donation from local investor.

Yntegra Group, developers of the Rosewood Sampson Cay project, donated bicycles to students and installed bike racks at the school.

Acting principal Ethenique Rolle expressed her gratitude, noting the donation will ensure all students have transportation to school.

Felipe MacLean, principal of Yntegra Group, shared his enthusiasm about the project. “We donated to the clinic, we did the school park, and now we’re giving a bike to each child in the community of Black Point. We’re very proud about it. We believe that this day will be a day that they remember forever,” said Mr MacLean.

The company has also outfitted the Black Point Clinic and installed commercial-grade playground equipment at the school.

“We’re trying to improve the life of the community little by little,” said Mr MacLean.

“We believe that these young generations are our future partners. We’re here in the Exuma Cays for the next decades, and we need to start with the community, with the young people. This is just a small step that we’re doing to be able to provide them with the right transportation here in Black Point.”