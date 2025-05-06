BTVI Story: Never giving up pays off for Ralitsa

This summer, Ralitsa Rahming is expected to graduate from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) for the fourth time.

The 31-year-old already has a Certificate in Office Assistant, an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Office Administration, a Certificate in Human Resources (HR) Management and she is just an internship away from a second degree. This time in HR Management.

It has not been an easy road for the single mother who initially withdrew during her first semester.

“It’s been a struggle. Many times I wanted to give up, but my colleague, Robert Walkine would tell me he didn’t want to see any withdrawals from me this or that semester. He and other employees helped me push through. They encouraged me,” said Ralitsa.

“I’m doing this for me, but also for my daughter. I have a responsibility. She caused me to become more mature. It’s never too late to follow your dreams. It’s never too late to start,” she said.

Ralitsa’s journey as a BTVI student began in 2012, but it was in 2019 that she landed a position as admissions clerk. As a result of her personal experience, Ralitsa who dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, has a special vantage point that resonates with potential students.

“I love what I do. I have several cousins I’ve convinced to come to BTVI. I always find a way to assist. I have this one graduate from our fashion programme who often tells me, ‘Thank you’ and she would never forget me. In my position, it’s an opportunity to encourage people. Sometimes customers end up telling their life stories. When I see them walk across the stage at commencement I feel so excited for them, no matter how long they took,” she stated.

Head of Department for Business Trades, Kerima Smith, said students return multiple times because of the quality of the programmes.

“Our instructors are qualified with many years of industry and instructional experience, so they are able to competently provide real-world illustrations and most of all they are able to utilise best practices in their delivery and assessments. They are also very supportive and genuinely care about our students’ success,” said Ms Smith.

“Another very critical component is that our programmes are designed with the input of our industry partners so we are certain our students are graduating with the necessary skills that are in demand. Last but certainly not least, we love, love, love what we do and that makes the classroom experience that much better,” she added.

