Bush fire threatens homes near Sapodilla Restaraunt on West Bay Street

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A BUSH fire near homes on Sea Beach Boulevard off West Bay Street erupted Monday morning, threatening several properties after dry brush ignited.

The fire broke out shortly after 7am, with residents quickly taking action to prevent it from spreading. Using garden hoses, pool water, and pumps, they fought the flames before fire services arrived.

Fire crews worked to contain the blaze on the other side of melted fencing, staying on the scene as the fire continued to burn.

Elaine Pinder, owner of Sapodilla Restaurant and CEO of Bamboo Shack, said she was alerted to smoke in the area about an hour before speaking with reporters. She rushed to the scene to raise the alarm.

“The fire services arrived shortly after being called, but it appeared they were unable to fully extinguish the flames,” Ms Pinder said. “I called on a nearby construction crew to help by using a tractor to push down burning brush.”

The fire was especially distressing for Ms Pinder, as she had lost her warehouse to a fire six months ago, with damages estimated at over $1m.

Michael Dean, a nearby resident, sprang into action when he learned the fire was heading toward his family’s property.

“I live about four or five houses down, and he told me there was a fire by our parents’ house,” Mr Dean said. “So he brought my mom, and he had called the fire, the fire truck. When I came here, the fire truck was fired a house, and then they went to the back. So I jumped over the fence and got some hoses and started putting out the fire.”

Mr Dean saw fencing and trees catch fire and used water to cool the roof, working with neighbors to contain the flames.

“They were pumping water from the pool, and we just went garden hoses kept the fire at bay maybe 30, 40 feet away from the home,” he said.

His elderly mother was relocated for safety before the fire reached the house.

“Only my mom was here, but my brother brought her to my house so she was safe,” Mr Dean said. “It was just a matter of dealing with their home. We had three or four hoses, and we were able to contain it from coming further into the home.”

Michael Fields, another resident, said he was on the phone when the situation escalated.

“Luckily, neighbours came in, and they were very resourceful,” Mr Fields said. “One neighbor, he thought of some pump. We used that to get the fire directly in this area. As you can see now, they’re using a pressure pump with a very long hose.”

Mr Fields added that fire crews had trouble accessing a section of the property due to dense brush and worked with residents to clear a path.

“They’re trying to get access to a payload that’s working for an adjacent property to cut a pathway for the fire truck to get to this area,” he said. “They can’t get to it that’s still smoldering because this is still a danger right here. If this flares up, this whole area could go.”

No injuries were reported, but minor property damage was estimated in the thousands.

“Probably in the 1000s, you know, 3, 4, 5 thousand dollars get, get the fencing and repair it,” Mr Fields said. “So we’re lucky, very lucky. Lives are preserved.”

Mr Dean said the fire was unprecedented for the area.

“I thought this was more so a swamp area, but I think because it’s been so dry, I don’t know what caused it,” he said. “This is the first time I could recall that there was a fire in this particular area.”

Officials had not provided a cause for the fire by press time, and fire services continued to monitor the area for flare-ups.