Businessman alleges woman extorted $14,000

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old woman was granted bail yesterday after being accused of extorting $14,000 from a local businessman.

The female defendant, along with 23-year-old James Serveus, was charged with extortion before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The defendants allegedly extorted $14,000 from 48-year-old Kirkley Dean between December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, in New Providence.

The female defendant is the mother of a child who has accused Dean of molestation.

Last week, Dean was arraigned on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans. He is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with an underage girl on December 31, 2023. The alleged victim was reportedly an employee at Dean’s convenience store.

The defendants were not required to enter a plea at that time. They were informed that their case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, objected to the woman’s bail, citing concerns that she might lack status in the country.

Both defendants were granted bail at $3,500 each. They must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station and Wulff Road Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

The defendants will return for the service of their VBI on August 19.

Mark Penn represented the accused.