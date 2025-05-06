Celebrating Bahamian talent and culture in UK

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Performing Arts Alive Theatre (PAAT) of Grand Bahama recently returned from its inaugural Pride of The Bahamas tour in the UK, a two-week cultural showcase celebrating Bahamian talent. The production, which included dance, drama, singing, and performance poetry, was well received in London, fostering cultural exchange and connections with both Bahamians and Britons.

The tour, which ran from April 12 to 25, featured 18 Bahamian performers, ranging in age from six to 18, under the direction of PAAT artistic directors Eisenhower “Ike” Williams, Terri Johnson, and Lolita Johnson. The tour’s success has led to discussions about a possible London-Bahamas exchange next year.

While in London, the group performed at various venues, including the Bahamas High Commission, schools, a community youth centre, and a care facility for the elderly. They also participated in workshops with cast members from The Lion King. David Blake, a former Lion King cast member, conducted a musical theatre dance masterclass, and Karlene Wray led drama and singing workshops.

On April 17, Paul Gomez, Bahamas High Commissioner in London, hosted the group at Bahamas House. He praised their vibrant display of Bahamian culture, noting, “It is amazing you started your performance with, ‘Tell Me Why.’ I think it is really a fantastic way to start a show about the Bahamas in a foreign land because it says it all.”

Anthony Stuart, senior director at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation in the UK, emphasised the importance of theatre in building life skills, national pride, and self-confidence, while also serving as an effective promotional tool for The Bahamas.

PAAT’s performances were not just on stage — they also visited local schools and care facilities. The group’s April 24 visit to Cumberland House, a care facility for dementia patients, was especially memorable as residents, some of whom had struggled with memory, began singing along to Bahamian songs.

Terri Johnson, artistic director, said the trip showcased the performers’ discipline and versatility across the art forms of singing, dancing, and acting. “The kids were awesome,” she said.

PAAT members Anaiah Sands, 10; Lailah Bowen, 12; and Wannaya Hanna, 13, described the experience as unforgettable. “London is amazing,” said Anaiah. “I especially enjoyed the workshop we did with kids from a London community center. David and Karlene taught us to sing and dance to the scene where Scar says, ‘I killed Mufasa.’ It was so fun!” Lailah added that the Lion King training was priceless, while Wannaya described the trip as inspiring.

Before returning home, the group toured iconic London sites and watched Back to the Future and Hamilton in the West End. The tour not only showcased the incredible talent of young Bahamians but also deepened cultural bonds and paved the way for future opportunities.