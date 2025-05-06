Crime scene investigators grilled in police-involved shooting of three men

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE crime scene expert testified Friday that two fingerprint impressions were recovered from a car where three men were killed by police in 2020, while another officer said over 40 bullet casings were found near the vehicle.

Inspector Leonardo Dean, a crime scene technician, processed the car at the police lot after the shooting. He said two latent prints were lifted from the front right passenger door and submitted to the AFIS system.

During questioning from Maria Daxon, a lawyer for the deceased men’s families, Insp Dean said he couldn’t speak to the number of bullet holes or their trajectory and denied avoiding her questions. He said he photographed and processed the entire vehicle, though acknowledged he didn’t photograph the trunk or back seats because the vehicle was parked against a wall.

Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez noted the job was incomplete. Insp Dean said he informed his supervisor of access limitations but couldn’t recall his response.

Inspector Austin Bowles, another crime scene investigator, said he collected 40 .223 casings and six 9mm casings at the scene. He also recovered a Glock 9mm pistol and a fired bullet from the dashboard.

Insp Bowles confirmed some casings were within feet of the car while others were ten feet away. He said he didn’t swab the deceased for prints or observe gunshot residue. He admitted he’s not a ballistic expert and didn’t dust the casings for fingerprints.

During cross-examination, Insp Bowles said he couldn’t identify the exact weapons used but knew the bullet calibres from markings.

Family members of the deceased were present for the hearing.