GB Shipyard names new chief executive

Grand Bahama Shipyard has named Chris Earl, a retired rear admiral in the Royal Canadian Navy, as its new chief executive with effect from yesterday as it proceeds with its $600m expansion drive.

With the Shipyard awaiting the arrival of its two new docks, Mr Earl is replacing Dave Skentelbery, who is retiring after almost a decade with the Shipyard, including eight years as chief executive. A decorated 35-year naval veteran, Mr Earl is said to brings bring both international maritime operational and shipyard leadership experience to the role.

He previously worked at Seaspan Shipyards, where he led all naval ship and submarine maintenance programmes, commercial ship repair and overhaul projects, and shipbuilding manufacturing support in Victoria. During his 35 years in the Canadian navy, he held a variety of operational and senior leadership roles including the most senior material procurement and management positions for Canada’s Navy, Army and Air Force. During his service, he also served for four years as the commanding officer of Canada’s west coast military ship repair yard.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Grand Bahama Shipyard team. His extensive experience and leadership in the Royal Canadian Navy will be instrumental in propelling the Shipyard into its next phase of transformation,” said Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean’s president and chief executive.

“We are proud to welcome Chris to the Grand Bahama Shipyard, where his leadership and expertise honed over years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy will undoubtedly drive the Shipyard to new heights at the forefront of maritime excellence,” said Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corporation’s chief executive.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean both hold a 40 percent ownership interest in the Grand Bahama Shipyard, with the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) Port Group Ltd affiliate owning the remaining 20 percent.

“I’m honoured to join the incredible team at Grand Bahama Shipyard,” said Mr Earl. “The recently announced investments greatly enhance the ability of the Shipyard to support industry needs, while also providing long-lasting opportunities for Bahamians and the local economy. The transformation will be significant and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Mr Earl’s appointment comes as the Grand Bahama Shipyard is moving to regain its position as a leading cruise ship repair facility. In 2023, the Shipyard, together with Royal Caribbean and Carnival, launched a $600m expansion project to transform its capabilities.

The project, expected to be complete in 2026, features two new floating docks that will allow the Shipyard to service the entire range of cruise ships in operation and under construction, as well as much of the world’s commercial shipping fleet. The total project and its ongoing operation are expected to bring billions of dollars in economic value to Grand Bahama’s economy over the next 25 years.

“The Grand Bahama Shipyard transformation could not have happened without Dave Skentelbery, whose retirement as the project is wrapping up seems fitting,” said Mr Weinstein. “Dave’s drive and vision for projects like the transformation have been instrumental in shaping the Shipyard’s success over the years. We extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional leadership and countless contributions, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Dave Skentelbery for his exceptional leadership and countless contributions to the Grand Bahama Shipyard. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the Shipyard’s success over the years. As Dave retires, we celebrate his legacy and the significant impact he has had on our operations and the local community,” said Mr Liberty.

Mr Earl is a graduate of the Royal Military College of Canada. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s degree in defence studies, and is a graduate of both the Canadian Forces College Joint Command and Staff and National Security programmes.