By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of libel against a police officer on WhatsApp was granted $3,000 bail on Friday.

Ezekiel Pratt Sr, 41, is accused of calling Inspector Renaldo Roxbury “a thief in uniform” and demanding $8,600 from him via WhatsApp on March 15. He also faces charges of causing $1,250 in damage to a printer head at Royalty Printz and attempted extortion.

Pratt pleaded not guilty. As part of his bail, he must report to his local police station every Monday. His trial is set for July 23.