Man fined $5k for admitting to passport fraud

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old man was fined $5,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to passport fraud.

Louis Jude Nelson Sanon admitted to obtaining a Bahamian passport under false pretences on October 23, 2024, and using it at the National Insurance Board and Department of Immigration in separate incidents in November and April.

He accepted the prosecution’s account of events and was told to pay the fine or face one year in prison.