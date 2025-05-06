Rape trial discontinued after failure of alleged 20-year-old American victim to appear in court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A TRIAL for the attempted rape of a 20-year-old tourist was discontinued last week after the victim failed to appear in court.

Osteen George, 43, was informed that his trial for the alleged crime would not continue due to the absence of his accuser. The case, which was scheduled before Justice Neil Braithwaite, had been relying on the complainant’s testimony.

George, accused of attempting to rape an American tourist on Junkanoo Beach on August 2, 2023, was told by prosecutor Bradford McKenzie that a nolle prosequi motion would be filed, meaning the matter may resume if the prosecution locates the victim.

George’s attorney, Mario Gray, will continue representing him if the case is revived.