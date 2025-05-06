Red-Line Athletics hosts 4th annual Youth Track Classic

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Meet organiser Tito Moss said he couldn’t be happier with the way things turned out for their Red-Line Athletics’ fourth annual Youth Track Classic.

The event was held over the weekend at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium and was geared towards competitors from the under-7 to under-20 divisions for boys and girls with a few open events.

“The meet went well. It was the first meet since the CARIFTA trials and it was mainly for kids to get a chance to compete in events that they don’t normally get to compete in,” Moss said.

“We had good, keen competition with over 600 competitors and it went very well. I was very pleased with the performances.”

Moss, however, said the jury is still out on the selection of the most outstanding athletes in all of the age groups. He noted that they were still compiling the list of winners.

This was Red-Line Athletics’ third meet that they have hosted for the year and Moss said they got good feedback from the spectators, the athletes and the officials.

He noted that they can’t wait for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations to get the 2026 season underway when they hope to make their scheduled meets even bigger and better.

A number of outstanding performances were turned in during the meet.

Among the list are the following:

Girls under-7

Zhalya McArdy from Extreme Athletics won the 100m in 19.93 seconds and was second in the 200m in 43.60 behind 3pa Stallion’s Tanah Cassell, the winner in 42.90.

Cassell, however, also won the 400m in a meet record of 1:37.89 and captured the long jump with a leap of 1.99 metres.

Girls under-9

Summer Strachan of Red-Line Athletics doubled as the sprint champion in the 100m in 16.40 and the 200m in 31.87. She also added to her collection, the long jump with her leap of 3.01m.

Girls under-11

Jazmyn Demeritte, representing Red-Line, clinched the 100m in 14.17, but was third in the 200m in 30.22.

Christovia Moss of Beginners Track, who was second in the 100m in 14.19, took the 200m in a meet record of 29.62 with team-mate Shaneka Sands second in 29.68. Demeritte also took home the long jump title with her meet record leap of 3.83m. Laveah Johnson of Beginners Track Club doubled up in the 400m in a meet record of 1:09.82 and the 800 in 2:53.65.