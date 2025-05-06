‘Son targeted by his killers’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO families are demanding answers after a violent weekend in New Providence left four men dead, including a 34-year-old man allegedly killed by someone he trusted and a 31-year-old fatally shot in what relatives believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Angela Collie, the mother of Andero Curry, believes her son was intentionally targeted and killed by someone he trusted during an incident early Saturday morning at a Fox Hill venue. According to police, the altercation began as a dispute between two men and escalated into a fatal stabbing.

Ms Collie, who lives in Exuma, said she was informed by her daughter that Curry had been at a club when the conflict broke out. She maintains that the attack was premeditated and carried out by someone within her son’s close social circle. She described the situation as feeling suspicious and expressed disbelief over the official account, saying she felt there had to be more to the story than what was being reported.

She also questioned how someone who frequently visited their home and spent time with the family could turn violent, suggesting something deeper must have been at play.

When asked why she believed it was a setup, she said the relationships among those involved made it implausible that no one could have prevented the incident.

She also said she recently learned that a relative of someone her son knew previously pulled a gun on him, though details remain unclear.

The last time she saw her son was two to three weeks ago during a visit to New Providence. He had planned to attend the Exuma Regatta but stayed back for work.

Curry worked in school repairs and had recently started a side business, hoping to become a full-time entrepreneur.

His murder was one of four over the weekend. That same day, 31-year-old Elroy Rolle was shot and killed on Williams Lane off Kemp Road. Police say he was leaving a residence when two gunmen ambushed him.

Ranaldo Rolle, cousin of the victim, said the loss has deeply shaken their close-knit family. He had seen Elroy just hours earlier while he was washing his car.

He explained that death is not something their family is used to, especially because the young men in their family steer clear of gangs or illegal activity. This, he said, makes the situation even harder to accept — losing someone they had just recently been with.

The family is turning to their faith and one another to find strength. Grief surfaces unexpectedly throughout the day, Ranaldo noted, as the reality of Elroy’s death hits them repeatedly.

The Rolle relatives have a strong bond, having grown up more like siblings than cousins.

The Rolle family grew up close, as cousins referring to each other as siblings.

“We grew up like brothers and sisters, eating out the same pots, sleeping in the same house,” he said. “We have like two aunties. His mummy would have been one of my other aunts where all of us would go on a weekend, and everybody would pile up in the room. Our family still is spend time by our grammy every Friday.”

Elroy Rolle worked at Aquapure and had recently visited Exuma to explore a business opportunity.