Two Jamaican women fined after admitting to charge of prostitution

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Jamaican women were fined $500 each after pleading guilty to prostitution charges in Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

Mikaela Selena Jacas, 28, and Toshema Tana Lee Steer, 31, were arrested on April 30 at separate locations in Freeport by immigration officers.

The pair appeared before Magistrate LaQuay Laing on Thursday, apologising to the court for bringing shame to themselves, their country, and The Bahamas, and pleading for leniency.

Magistrate Laing reminded them their actions were dangerous and unacceptable before handing down the fines. If unpaid, they face six months in prison.

Once the fines are paid or sentences served, both women will be turned over to immigration officials for deportation.