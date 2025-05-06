Two years jail for molesting teen step-daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after being convicted of molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter on two separate occasions in 2021.

The man, whose name is not being reported to protect the identity of his victim, was found guilty of indecent assault by Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans after a lengthy trial. The assaults took place between February and March 2021, with the man groping his stepdaughter’s private areas on two occasions.

Although the victim’s mother had passed away before the trial’s conclusion, her statement corroborating the accusations was read into evidence.

The man, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, was sentenced to serve two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Linda Virgil represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Sonteino Coakley acted as prosecutor.