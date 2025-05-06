Two years prison over illegal firearm and ammo

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

LEVI Johnson, 29, was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to possessing a rifle and ammunition during a police search on Cameron Street last week.

Police said they found a black Bear Creek Arsenal rifle, 12 5.56 rounds and seven .223 rounds during a search on April 30.

Johnson pleaded guilty. His co-accused, Barry Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty and was granted $5,000 bail. Barry must sign in monthly at the Nassau Street Police Station and is due back in court on May 15.