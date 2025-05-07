Another potential fire hazard

EDITOR, The Tribune.

What is happening with the old Montagu Beach Inn on the corner of Shirley Street and Village Road?

It’s deteriorated to a terrible state and if the outside is indicative of anything, what does the inside hold?

The recent devastating fires in Nassau are cause for great concern and owners must be made to either renovate their derelict buildings or the government must demolish them and auction the properties to cover the cost.

Hundreds of people who live in the surrounding neighbourhoods off Village Road and Shirley Street stand to be affected in the event of a fire.

Immediate action is required.

PROPERTY OWNER

May 5, 2025.