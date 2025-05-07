Bahamians teaming up at FIU

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Head coach Jesyka Burks-Wiley will now have the benefit of a Bahamian connection on her Florida International University Wildcats women’s basketball team for the 2025-26 season.

After forward Rhema Collins emerged from the transfer portal from the University of Mississippi for the start of her sophomore year, Burks-Wiley acquired guard Denika Lightbourne from the University of Dayton.

Burks-Wiley, now in her fifth year at the helm of the Panthers’ programme, feels she’s acquired two players who can make an immediate impact on the further growth and development of their women’s team at FIU.

“We had the fortune of Rhema when she was playing high school and AAU basketball here in the United States and club ball in Miami,” said Burks-Wiley of Collins, who played an integral role in The Webb School winning back-to-back Tennessee Division 1-A State Championships in 2012-22.

“I had the chance to watch her play. So when she was looking for a new home (through the portal), it was just a really, really great fit because we knew she was coming from a quality programme during her time at Ole Miss with ‘Coach Yo’, so it ended up being a great fit on both sides.”

As for Lightbourne, who played through her sophomore year this past season at UD, Burks-Wiley said she watched her play a few years ago, but was reconnected through coach Anthony Swaby, who worked with both players. “This is a young lady with a great upside, who is just looking for a second chance,” Burks-Wiley said. “We were excited to be able to provide that for her.”

As they both make their journey to Florida on June 7 when they have to report to FIU, Burks-Wiley said they’re just hoping for both of them to help push the Wildcats women’s basketball programme in the right direction.

“When we took over the programme, it was in a state of a complete rebuild,” said Burks-Wiley, who spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the South Florida Bulls before taking over as the eighth coach at FIU.

“We were fortunate to get it back on track and so we’re looking forward to