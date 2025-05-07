Minnis reignites speculation over re-election bid

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Amid speculation over his plans for the next general election, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told the House of Assembly today that he looks forward to continuing his representation of Killarney.

Dr Minnis declined to comment further on his comments when asked by The Tribune.

“I come to this place every meeting as a member of the Free National Movement on behalf of the people of Killarney, who I have represented for nearly two decades," he said.

"It is a pleasure to be their representative in this place and I look forward to continuing this representation.”

Dr Minnis was denied candidacy in the upcoming election by the Free National Movement with its leader Michael Pintard stating last month that he offered the former prime minister a statesman role in the party and invited him to participate in strategy sessions and contribute to the FNM’s policy platform.

At the time, Dr Minnis called the move “deeply unfortunate” and suggested he had not ruled out seeking to serve the constituency again.

Dr Minnis added that the way the FNM announced his exclusion from the upcoming general election was inconsistent with the party’s democratic values and founding principles.

The Free National Movement’s Killarney Constituency Association Elaine Gomez, chairwoman of the association, has said most executives back Dr Minnis and would continue to support him — even if he runs as an independent.

This is a developing story.