‘Pay up $10k for scalding 3-year-old in bathtub’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 59-year-old woman was ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation after admitting she negligently burned a three-year-old boy she was babysitting earlier this year.

Judy Spence pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to children before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The incident occurred on March 31, when Spence was babysitting for her neighbours in New Providence. She negligently allowed the child to be scalded in the bathtub, causing severe burns to his buttocks.

When the boy’s grandmother first came to collect him, Spence reportedly told her the child was sleeping and asked her to return in an hour. Upon her return, the grandmother noticed the toddler walking in pain. Spence told her she had applied Vaseline to his hip.

Spence initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 9 but reversed her plea during her latest court appearance.

Her attorney, Alphonso Lewis, said Spence was remorseful and accepted responsibility, noting she had no previous convictions. He said she apologised to the child’s family and was deeply distraught at the time of the incident.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans said she was “troubled” by Spence’s failure to immediately inform the family and her dishonesty about the nature of the injury. She noted the child had suffered for hours before receiving help.

Spence was ordered to compensate the boy’s family with $10,000 or face 18 months in prison.

She must pay $2,000 before her release, $5,000 by June 30, and the remaining $3,000 by August 6.

The child’s mother received $2,000 in court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley served as the prosecutor.