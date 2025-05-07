Pintard predicts early general election as he calls for fixed date

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard is predicting –– without substantial evidence –– that the Davis administration will call an early general election, possibly by September, and is renewing calls for the implementation of a fixed election date as part of broader electoral reform.

“We would not be surprised if they do, and we are making preparation daily to field a full slate of candidates that the public would be able to put their confidence and trust in,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. “We want to roll out a platform that is bold and compelling to excite this population about what a future can look like under a Pintard-led administration.”

Mr Pintard criticised the current system, which allows the Prime Minister to determine election dates at their discretion, calling it “ridiculous” and arguing that it gives too much power to one individual.

“It should not be the case that it could be changed on a whim, or because somebody doesn’t have the courage to face headwinds that are coming, or because they hope to catch one group off guard,” he said.

Mr Pintard said he firmly supports the implementation of a fixed election date, and if elected, his administration would seek to enshrine this into law. He said any fixed-date legislation should include built-in provisions allowing flexibility in cases of catastrophic events or extraordinary circumstances, within reasonable parameters.

Countries that currently operate under fixed election date systems include Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, among others. These systems aim to promote transparency and fairness, ensuring that no party can gain an advantage by calling an election opportunistically.

Calls for fixed election dates have also been echoed by the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG), which has urged the government to formally declare its intention or provide a timeline for the next general election. ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry has said such reform would strengthen Bahamian democracy and create a level political playing field.

Ahead of the 2017 general election, then-FNM leader Dr Hubert Minnis promised a fixed election date, along with other reforms including a recall system for MPs, campaign finance laws, term limits for prime ministers, and the creation of independent electoral and boundaries commissions. None of these were implemented during the Minnis administration.

In his recent comments, Mr Pintard also criticised the government for focusing on re-election messaging rather than completing its 2021 mandate.

“It does appear that at every turn they are seeking to make a case for why they should be re-elected,” he said. “When you find leadership constantly focused on the next term without having completed the mandate of the first term, it shows they are more concerned about personal goals than the goals of the people.”

He pointed to numerous groundbreaking ceremonies and initiatives he claimed have stalled, including projects in Cat Island and Grand Bahama, and said the Prime Minister is not spending enough time addressing urgent national issues such as food security, cost of living, and support for vulnerable citizens.

Press secretary Keishla Adderley said there has been no indication of an early election.

“Well, funny, the only person who has the decision to make on a date of election is the Prime Minister. He’s not given so much of a hint of any such pending event,” Ms Adderley said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

She said the Prime Minister remains focused on delivering his blueprint for change, citing achievements such as the reduction in VAT, lower electricity costs, new food supply sources, and the construction of over 120 homes across New Providence and the Family Islands. She also teased a “very big announcement” to come.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Mr Fred Mitchell dismissed Mr Pintard’s remarks, saying: “I do not respond to speculation. The Leader of the Opposition is on his own run.”