Police can’t confirm connection as witnesses report a shooting and fire at Providence Avenue business

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

EYEWITNESSES reported seeing a man on the roof of a business on Providence Avenue moments before a fire broke out late Monday night.

Shortly after, a 29-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the same street following an argument — a sequence of events now under active police investigation.

Multiple witnesses said the man on the roof fled as flames became visible. Fire services were reportedly dispatched to the scene, and minor damage to the property was confirmed. Investigators have not yet determined whether the fire was deliberately set.

Police said the shooting occurred after two men got into a verbal altercation. One reportedly left the area, returned armed, and shot the victim multiple times before escaping over a wall near the Veterans Cemetery. He was said to be wearing a red hooded jacket.

Sources told The Tribune the shooting took place near the same business where the fire was reported. One witness, who observed both incidents, said tensions had been brewing among people who frequent the area and suggested the fire and shooting may have been connected. However, police have not confirmed any link between the two events.

The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived. He remained in critical condition at last report.

Police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Sheria King said she had not received any reports about a fire or a person on the roof. When informed that residents had reported both, including the presence of a fire engine, she said she would look into the matter.

Although witnesses claimed to have heard gunfire around the time of the fire, authorities have not confirmed the source of the shots or whether they were related to the shooting.