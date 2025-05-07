Tribute to Henry Bostwick

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AS a Believer and a Christian, I am more than aware that all of us who live will one day die. Indeed, it is written that it is appointed once to man to die, then the judgement. So it is with my late benefactor; friend and mentor the Hon John Henry Bostwick, KC. On behalf of myself, my wife Antoinette, and my non-profit organisation, Common Cause, I extend deepest and sincere sympathies to Dame Janet G Bostwick, his wife and life long partner; the children and the wider Bostwick/Johnson clan.

Many decades ago, after my return from the UK with an LLB, I returned home due to family emergency wherein I was obliged to assume responsibilities for my then family businesses on Market Street & Wulff Road. I applied for article ship in the chambers of the late Hon Paul L Adderley (aka ‘Cannonballs’) and the late Lawrence P Trenchard. For purely political consideration, I accepted an offer from the latter.

In my second and final year as an Articled Clerk, a position became available within the distinguished law chambers of Messrs Bostwick & Bostwick, which I readily accepted/ The rest is history. Henry’s forte as a highly noted and respected defense attorney was one of the main reasons why I entered his chambers, located to this very day, on George Street just below The Government House. He taught me 90 percent of the law, across the board ,that I came to know and appreciate. He was the consummate practitioner and his professional ethics were always at top level.

Henry was a hands-on lawyer and one who often represented the least of the least of Bahamian for a pittance or completely pro bono. He was, in my view, not all about fame and money. He was, up to last days, a God-fearing individual who, to my personal knowledge, was motivated by love of country; fellow Bahamians and dedicated to making life better for the average Bahamian. He was a longtime member of the vestry and congregation at Ridgeland Park Anglican church. Indeed, if I may say so, while “serving” Bahamians, especially here in New Providence, he served and worshipped his God.

He was also a successful family man and the husband of one wife, the now Dame Janet Gwendolyn Musgrove-Bostwick, the late Hon J Henry Bostwick and his wife, Dame Janet Gwendolyn Musgrove-Bostwick, had four children: John; Lisa; Kelly and Margo, whom have all entered the legal and real estate professions. The son, John briefly, stepped into the political arena and I would hope that he’d return to the front line of the same, if only in memory of his late father but we shall see.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Henry entered front line politics and was elected to the Honorable House of Assembly and served as leader of The Bahamas Democratic Party. He was also involved with the FNM for many years and served in public life as a Senator; President of the Senate on several occasions. Indeed, Henry lived a full life of service for and towards the masses of Bahamians, regardless of race, colour, creed or religion. He may have had ambitions to become Prime Minister of our wonderful nation but that, alas, was not written in his star.

I, personally, owe a debt of gratitude to Henry that I will never, in this lifetime, be able to repay. Again, had it not been for Henry, I probably would never have been admitted to The Bahamas Bar and certainly would never have excelled, with all modesty as the most successful and sought after criminal defense attorney. Rest on beloved and venerated Henry, as you continue to advocate in the celestial courts for the least of the least amongst us. To God, however, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

May 4, 2025.