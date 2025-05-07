‘Visitor decline due to global uncertainty’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

GEOPOLITICAL uncertainties and global economic shifts have contributed to a four percent decline in stopover visitors to The Bahamas between January and March 2025, tourism officials claim.

This recent decline may reignite concerns previously raised by Opposition leader Michael Pintard, who warned last year about what he termed “economic suicide” linked to the rapid growth in cruise arrivals and their impact on more lucrative stopover tourism. Mr Pintard had cited tourism analytics data indicating The Bahamas was the only Caribbean nation experiencing a decline in stopover visitors during the early months of 2024, despite rising overall arrivals driven by cruise tourism.

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe reported yesterday that stopover visitors for the first quarter totalled 512,000, down from the same period in 2024.

Overall, The Bahamas welcomed 3.3 million visitors during this period, marking a nine percent increase from 2024. Although air arrivals slightly declined by three percent year-over-year to 487,000, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, and Eleuthera experienced gains compared to the previous year.

Cruise ship arrivals saw significant growth, reaching 2.8 million, an 11.5 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the drop in stopover visitors, Ms Duncombe expressed optimism, highlighting opportunities as global travellers reassess their options.

She said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister that although some travellers have cancelled or redirected their trips due to global instability, this trend has simultaneously positioned The Bahamas as an increasingly appealing destination.

She said while the immediate impact has led to fewer visitors from directly affected regions, The Bahamas is well-positioned to attract those reconsidering their travel plans, emphasising the importance of staying highly visible in global markets.

She said the global economic environment, particularly concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, has heightened uncertainty, especially considering the United States accounts for 83 percent of visitor arrivals to The Bahamas, with an average stay of six nights.

Canada, the second-largest source market, makes up nine percent of visitors, staying approximately eight nights. European and UK visitors represent five percent, averaging nine-night stays, and Latin America provides two percent, with average stays of seven nights. Stopover visitors typically spend significantly more than cruise ship passengers, underscoring their importance to the economy.

Regarding the potential effects on hotels and other tourism stakeholders, Ms Duncombe noted a shift towards shorter booking windows. She emphasised the necessity for unified efforts among tourism boards, hotels, and other industry partners, acknowledging reduced predictability in advance bookings but affirming that overall demand remains robust.

She projected an improvement in tourism numbers moving into the second and third quarters of 2025, driven by ongoing global outreach and marketing strategies. Enhanced digital campaigns and increased local promotion efforts aim to ensure that The Bahamas remains a top destination choice worldwide.