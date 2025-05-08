Minnis says he will continue to serve but vague on future

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ declaration in the House of Assembly yesterday that he looked forward to continuing his representation of Killarney was met with desk-thumping applause from parliamentarians across the chamber yesterday –– but uncertainty about whether he would seek re-election after being dropped as a candidate by the Free National Movement remained high.

“I come to this place every meeting as a member of the Free National Movement on behalf of the people of Killarney, who I have represented for nearly two decades,” he said.

“They have shown me tremendous support all these years. I remain grateful for this support. My job in this place is to give voice to them for better governance for our nation as a whole. It is a pleasure to be their representative in this place, and I look forward to continuing this representation.”

Asked to elaborate, he only said: “I said everything I wanted to say in Parliament.”

His remarks came weeks after FNM Leader Mr Michael Pintard announced Dr Minnis would not be renominated, a move party insiders linked to his refusal to support the current leadership and his absence from recent party meetings.

The decision sparked an outcry in Killarney’s FNM constituency association last month. Some members warned they would not vote without Dr Minnis on the ballot.

“Dr Minnis is an institution in that area,” said chairwoman Elaine Gomez. “PLPs have run against him, independents have run against him, but I’m almost certain that they won’t be victorious.”

Dr Minnis previously called the party’s decision “deeply unfortunate” and said the FNM’s leadership selectively applied its constitution “for convenience or control.” He suggested the party’s handling of the matter undermined its democratic values and raised doubts about its ability to govern.

He has not ruled out running again — possibly as an independent — leaving his political future an open question.

Mr Pintard said he had offered Dr Minnis a senior statesman role and invited him to participate in policy and strategy development. However, he claimed the former prime minister had remained disengaged, responding only “through emissaries.”

Dr Minnis, who served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, has held the Killarney seat since 2007.