PM calls for greater accountability from US on fight against firearm trafficking

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has again called for greater accountability from the United States in the regional fight against firearms trafficking, suggesting that US gun buyers whose weapons are found in The Bahamas should be held responsible.

He said he discussed the issue with US officials during a high-level meeting with them in Washington, DC, this week.

Mr Davis said that while “straw purchasing” — buying firearms on behalf of others — is already a crime, the region needs stronger safeguards and enforcement.

“If a gun purchased in the US is later found in The Bahamas, the buyer should be held accountable for all the firearms they bought,” he said. “That is something being taken under advisement as well to strengthen the laws in the United States for that purpose.”

He noted that US officials acknowledged the severity of the issue and pledged to increase intelligence-sharing, bolster regional security cooperation, and support border management under initiatives such as the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative and Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT).

“There is an urgent need for enhanced regional cooperation to combat drug and firearms trafficking and illegal migration,” he said.

Mr Davis’ meeting, along with fellow Caribbean heads of government and US officials, included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Mr Davis also said Caribbean nations have assured the US they will remain alert to any breaches of diplomatic norms amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“We are smaller developing states. We are not going to get involved in the issue, but we will guard ourselves against the concerns that are expressed by the United States,” he said, “to ensure that our country, our jurisdiction, is not used for the predatory practices that they are afraid of or concerned about.”

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said Secretary Rubio urged Caribbean partners to choose vendors and contractors for infrastructure projects responsibly to prevent exploitation and privacy violations by “malign actors like the Chinese Communist Party.”

Mr Davis acknowledged the US view that China’s involvement goes beyond infrastructure, hinting at privacy intrusions and long-term security implications.

He said he hopes The Bahamas won’t be placed in the geopolitical crosshairs as a result of the superpower rivalry.

Also raised during discussions was the US naval base at AUTEC in Andros, with Davis emphasising that Bahamians should see meaningful economic benefits from its operations.

Regarding the region’s other crises, Mr Davis highlighted the situation in Haiti. While welcoming the US sanctions against Haitian gang leaders, he said more comprehensive action is needed.

“Haiti needs solutions that address security, governance, and long-term economic development,” he said. “We believe there is a willingness – through bilateral channels and multilateral mechanisms — to build a more stable, secure future for the Haitian people and the region.”

He noted US support for ongoing multilateral missions in Haiti and pointed out that some gang leaders were allegedly backed by individuals residing in the US.