Return to righteous foundation

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant…” — Matthew 20:26

Across the islands of The Bahamas, there is a growing conversation around leadership—its character, its trajectory, and its responsibility to the people. Recently, this conversation took root in a church setting, during Pastor Mario’s sermon series “Be Great,” based on Matthew 20:23–28. Jesus’ words reframe what it means to rise: to be great is to serve. This simple truth disrupts everything we’ve come to accept about leadership in our political space.

In The Bahamas, we’ve watched a troubling pattern emerge over decades: a shift from the posture of servant to the persona of sovereign—where public office often becomes synonymous with power, privilege, and distance. And though every citizen has a right to their own perspective, there are observable and widely discussed patterns that warrant national reflection.

The views expressed in this reflection are grounded in public observation, historical record, and social discourse. They are not intended to defame any individual but to examine leadership patterns that have become increasingly evident to many Bahamians. Where allegations or perceptions are noted, they are labeled as such, with full respect to differing perspectives, political loyalties, and public interpretation.

Over the decades, we’ve seen leaders begin with noble intentions, only to drift from their initial posture of service. The following is a national observation, not a personal indictment.

• Sir Lynden Pindling, our founding father, gave us independence—an undeniably monumental achievement. Yet over time, he was widely perceived as increasingly distant, with allegations of presiding over corruption and an elitist political culture. These remain contested by supporters but have been documented in the national memory and public record.

• Hubert Ingraham, hailed early on as a reformer and the voice of change, introduced the idea of “government in the sunshine.” Yet in practice, he was often seen as consolidating power and centralising decision-making, leading some to describe his leadership as more managerial than ministerial, with critics alleging a posture akin to totalitarianism—though such labels remain controversial.

• Perry Christie, known for his grace and deliberative style, initially embodied a kind of humility in leadership. However, many Bahamians observed a growing passivity and disconnection during his tenure. Supporters may point to his intellectual depth and charisma, but critics describe his leadership as slow-moving and out of touch during crucial national moments.

• Hubert Minnis, campaigned as a man of the people, tapping into a narrative of change and populism. But during moments of national crisis—particularly the COVID-19 pandemic—he was widely criticised for isolating himself from the people, both literally and figuratively, as his tone and decisions became increasingly distant and authoritative. These are verifiable public concerns, though his defenders argue he was simply doing what was necessary to manage a complex crisis.

• Philip Davis, our current Prime Minister, speaks often of “believing in Bahamians,” and presents a diplomatic front on the global stage. Yet many in the public have raised concerns that his administration appears more invested in foreign deals, international partnerships, and ceremonial engagements, while core domestic issues—housing, education, economic empowerment—remain unresolved. These are ongoing national observations, not personal judgments.

This is not a matter of political preference—it’s a question of national alignment. The consistent shift from service to self-preservation, from local accountability to international optics, is not sustainable. It speaks to a deeper erosion: a loss of the moral compass that once defined public leadership. When those in power elevate themselves beyond the people, we must ask—have we mistaken the throne for the mission? Have our leaders forgotten that the path to true legacy is paved not in applause or access, but in sacrifice and surrender?

Jesus did not denounce the desire to lead—He redefined the path. “Whoever desires to be first, let him be your servant…” This teaching must not be left to pulpits alone. It must be brought into Cabinet rooms, boardrooms, and constituency offices. We are not asking for perfection, but for posture. Not for slogans, but for servants.

As we realign with a Righteous Foundation, we believe this is the turning point. This nation, rich in potential, cannot afford another generation of leadership divorced from the people. We must rebuild from the root, with accountability, integrity, and truth at the center. This is a call—not to abandon ambition, but to redeem it. Not to erase history, but to learn from it. And most importantly, to return to the righteous foundation—where greatness is not defined by how many listens to your voice, but by how many lives you lifted in silence. Let this not be a passing thought. Let it be the start of a new era—where leaders bow before they build, and the nation rises not by hands held high, but by hearts laid low.

HOWARD GRANT

Nassau,

May 5, 2025.