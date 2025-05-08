Security Minister announces plans to revamp procurement protocols for RBDF

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe has announced plans to overhaul procurement protocols for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) to expedite vessel repairs and maintenance.

This follows outgoing Commodore Raymond King’s warning in an exclusive interview with The Tribune that bureaucratic delays are compromising the RBDF’s operational readiness.

Commodore King, set to retire this week, highlighted that prolonged approval processes have hindered critical vessel repairs. He advocated for special provisions to streamline procurement within the armed forces.

“You know, every time we shorten the procurement process, those other fellas carry on, ay? As if you killed the Pope,” Mr Munroe quipped yesterday, emphasising the resistance faced when attempting to expedite procedures.

He noted that the current procurement process for repairs isn’t governed by any Defence Force instructions issued by the Minister.

He revealed that even routine maintenance requires approvals from up to eight officials — a process he deems excessive for basic repairs like dry docking. He contrasted this with major acquisitions, where such scrutiny is justified.

“If you’re talking about acquiring a $30, $35m patrol craft, yes, but if you’re talking about maintenance and dry docking, and no, that doesn’t make sense,” he said. He added that he would await recommendations from the incoming commander and deputy commander on addressing these issues.

He also disclosed that RBDF vessels are routinely deployed on 30-day patrols, exceeding manufacturer-recommended endurance limits, which is 14 days for 30-metre crafts and 21 days for 42-metre crafts. He mentioned that the 60-metre class patrol craft is also pushed beyond its endurance, though an “endurance plus 50 percent” policy is applied in emergencies.

“We’ve been told we need two more patrol crafts and an auxiliary craft like the Lawrence Major that can get into every Family Island, because the Lawrence Major cannot get into every Family Island because of how much water she draws,” he said, highlighting capacity constraints within the current fleet. He emphasised that some vessels cannot access several shallow-draft ports across the Family Islands, limiting the Defence Force’s reach during emergencies and routine missions.

“I had actually mandated that they could only serve for their endurance level, and in an emergency, the endurance level plus 50 percent, but it should not routinely exceed its endurance level,” he said.

Regarding the country’s firefighting capacity, which has come under criticism recently, he reiterated that the government is working to acquire new equipment, including ladder trucks for the capital. While he did not specify a total number, he said officials have identified the required apparatus — such as tankers, ladder trucks, and pumpers — and are in the process of finalising orders with suppliers.

The issue drew heightened public attention following last week’s Bay Street blaze, where residents questioned whether the fire could have been contained sooner with additional resources.

Director of communications Latrae Rahming has said the government is acquiring 15 to 20 fire trucks, some earmarked for the Family Islands.