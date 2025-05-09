40-year-old Man shot dead at All Saints Way

Police call for the public’s assistance as a 40-year-old man was gunned down while sitting in his vehicle on All Saints Way last night.

Police said the man was sitting in the yard of an establishment when a moped pulled up with two masked men on it.

One of the men got of the moped and opened fire on the victim, killing him.

Police were not able to confirm if the victim worked at the establishment or not, or if there was any connection to any other matters as they were still in their preliminary investigations.

Police are asking the public to assist if they have any information related to this shooting.