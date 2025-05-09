Murder suspect tells court he has schizophrenia

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 50-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man earlier this month appeared in Magistrate’s Court on Friday, telling the court he suffers from schizophrenia.

Ricardo Green stood before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, unrepresented by legal counsel. He is accused of the murder of Anthony Sullivan on Plantol Street on May 4, 2025.

Mr Green was not required to enter a plea. He was advised of his right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.

During proceedings, Mr Green told the court he has schizophrenia and requested the medication that he has been taking from the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, confirmed he had received this information and was working to verify the information.

Initially, the magistrate said there was nothing that clearly indicated a psychiatric evaluation was necessary.

However, he later ordered that Mr Green be assessed and noted that he takes prescribed medication.

Mr Green is scheduled to return to court on July 31 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.