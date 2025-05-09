Welcome to our new commodore

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CAPTAIN Floyd Moxey assumed command as the ninth Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) yesterday, stepping in at a time when The Bahamas is reinforcing its southern maritime presence in response to the worsening crisis in Haiti.

Commodore Moxey laid out a reform agenda at his Change of Command Ceremony at HMBS Coral Harbour, including a new court-martial system and an anonymous feedback platform to improve discipline, accountability, and morale across the force.

He replaces Dr Raymond King.

Under Commodore Moxey’s leadership, the force faces immediate operational strain. The RBDF’s maritime fleet is running at just 65 percent capacity — far below the 85 percent target. Fixing that shortfall, Commodore Moxey said, is his top priority.

“Our operations must be intelligence-driven and forward-looking,” he said. He pledged to boost patrol rotations, set up small boat stations in key locations, and ensure personnel are well-supported and mission-ready.

He also announced plans to introduce a family support event and expand welfare programmes. An anonymous feedback system, he said, will give marines and staff a safe channel to raise concerns, reinforcing internal transparency and trust.

To strengthen capabilities, the RBDF will pursue long-term maintenance contracts, adopt a predictive supply model, and invest in training for pilots, mechanics, and unmanned aerial vehicle operators. Commodore Moxey also confirmed that four new safe boats will be commissioned soon, stationed alongside coastal radar systems to expand surveillance coverage.

The growing instability in Haiti, where gang violence and political turmoil have displaced tens of thousands, has pushed regional governments — including The Bahamas — to bolster border controls and intelligence operations. Commodore Moxey said the RBDF will deepen partnerships with regional allies like the Turks and Caicos Islands, focusing on intelligence sharing and formal agreements to better manage migrant activity.

A new entry of 150 personnel in May will help address manpower needs, he added.

Asked whether he would implement outgoing Commander Dr King’s proposal to require financial disclosures from senior officers involved in logistics and procurement, Commodore Moxey said he would consider the suggestion carefully.

He emphasised his broader vision: an RBDF that is “honest, resilient, and forward-looking”.

“A force that honours tradition but is not bound by it. That invests in people as our greatest assets and stands as a model of professionalism, innovation, and integrity for our region and the world,” he said.

“We will build a culture where excellence is not the exception but the expectation. We will foster unity, discipline, and courage, ensuring that every officer, warrant officer, marine, and civilian staff is empowered to grow, to lead, and to serve with pride.”

Dr King, in his farewell address, thanked military and civilian supporters and reflected on his time as commodore. “As I exit the highest office in this distinguished military, I do so with a sense of pride in the work that we have accomplished together,” he said, describing his leadership style as defined by professionalism, fairness, and service to the public.

In a personal tribute, his wife, retired Force Chief Petty Officer Fredricka King, serenaded him with “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who attended the ceremony, praised both men. He commended Dr King for leading through crisis and crafting a clear and effective maritime security strategy. He also expressed strong confidence in Commodore Moxey.

“Captain Moxey is, in many ways, what public service ought to look like — not glamorous, not boastful, but honest, professional, thoughtful,” said Mr Davis. “He started out as a marine mechanic in Mangrove Cay, Andros, worked his way up across 40 years of service, mastering technical operations, legal frameworks, and the complex workings of a national security policy.”

Commodore Moxey joined the RBDF in 1982 and steadily rose through the ranks. He earned his law degree in 2008 and later served as Crown Counsel at the Office of the Attorney General before returning to the RBDF to advise on legal and policy matters. He was appointed Legal Counsel to the Ministry of National Security in 2021, advising agencies including the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Department of Correctional Services.

He has received numerous honours, including the Distinguished Service Award, the Meritorious Award, the Long Service and Good Conduct Award, the National Security Commendation, the Commander Defence Force Commendation, and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Award.