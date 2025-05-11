STATESIDE: Who is Trump emulating with military parade plan?

By Charlie Harper

History is full of examples of military parades and reviews. This is topical today because plans are far advanced for a precedent-setting extravaganza in mid-June in Washington DC. It’s interesting to take a look at how this idea has evolved and developed.

Probably the “modern” concept of military salutes originated during the time of the Roman Empire.

The Roman spectacles were actually both a civil ceremony and a quasi-religious rite. They were held to publicly celebrate a military commander who had led Roman forces to victory in the service of the state or one who had successfully completed a foreign war.

More generally, the Roman parades represented a demonstration of the power and strength of the leader of the day.

Fast forward to more modern times.

A current example will actually be seen tomorrow, when Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany and the collapse of World War II’s Eastern Front. It is widely estimated that the then-Communist USSR suffered losses of up to 27 million military and civilian persons in its desperate, existential fight for survival against the mechanised might of Adolph Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Military displays are a well-established tradition in modern Russia and its predecessor, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

The Russians refer to World War II, quite legitimately, as The Great Patriotic War.

This is both interesting, and ironic. The Great Patriotic War could and may eventually be a title conferred by Ukrainians on their current struggle against Russia in their own desperate, existential fight that is now well into its fourth year.

In the cases of both World War II-era Soviet Russia and contemporary Ukraine, the largest benefactor of these beleaguered nations was the United States.

Tomorrow in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over what is expected to be a massive show of force by his armed forces in a parade across the famously expansive Red Square that serves as the front plaza for the seat of government in the Kremlin.

In Soviet times, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and his accompanying ruling Politburo members would sit and applaud atop the prominent tomb of Vladimir Lenin, who led a successful Communist revolution to overthrow the monarchy of the Tsars in 1917.

The Communist Party ruled Russia until 1990, and until that date there was also a second giant military parade on Red Square commemorating the November 7 date of Lenin’s 1917 triumph.

Tomorrow in Moscow, Putin has secured the attendance as special guest of honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a development sure to garner headlines. Parenthetically, the heads of government of Brazil, Serbia, Slovakia and about a dozen other dignitaries – mostly from Russian allies or sympathizers like Cuba - will attend.

Other European nations except Bosnia will be absent, mindful no doubt of the Russian bear’s voracious appetite for territory that is now in full display in Ukraine.

The best other contemporary example of military shows of force can be found in North Korea, where supreme leader Kim Jong Un clearly loves and relishes such displays.

He seems to find almost any available excuse: There have been military parades on Military Foundation Day; Republic Day; Workers’ Party Day; National Liberation Day; Day of the Sun, and miscellaneous other ad hoc occasions, most recently four years ago.

And these parades also garner headlines. Most of the time, the American and Western press comments on displays of the latest North Korean Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) that may be capable to deliver a lethal payload across the broad Pacific Ocean and threaten the American homeland.

All of this recalls a couple of things. US President Donald Trump has met several times and occasionally expressed admiration and even affection for both Putin and Kim. Now, Trump appears to be attempting to emulate them with plans disclosed just this week by the Associated Press to stage a spectacular massive display of American military might on June 14.

Trump had often mused in public during his first term in office about the notion of a pomp-filled military display along the Washington Mall with all its imposing war memorials, fantastic public museums and voluminous federal office buildings.

Now, it looks like in his second term such a parade will happen. The pretext for the parade is actually the commemoration of the US Army’s 250th birthday, and plans for such an event long predate the present. (America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations will occur next year.)

The Associated Press broke the story about detailed Army plans for a potential military parade in June. These plans call for thousands of soldiers, hundreds of vehicles, 50 helicopters, several bands and possibly more than one thousand civilians.

The planning documents, obtained by the AP, were dated a week ago and are now beginning to generate public interest and commentary. The plans represent the US Army’s most recent notion for its long-planned 250th anniversary festival on the National Mall – and a new feature with a large military parade that Trump has long wanted.

Oh – and by the way, the Army anniversary party just happens to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14 – a date that is also traditionally observed as American Flag Day.

According to published estimates, this prospective June parade would likely cost tens of millions of dollars to put on an event of that size. Some of these estimates range as high as $60m.

Costs would include the movement of military vehicles, equipment, aircraft and troops from across the country to Washington and the need to feed and house thousands of service members.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser five years ago estimated $21.6m, mostly to cover repairs to DC’s iconic boulevards along which the parade would run.

High costs halted Trump’s push then for a parade during his first term, and the tanks and other heavy vehicles that are part of the Army’s latest plans have raised concerns from city officials about damage to roads.

An Army spokesman told reporters recently that “we want to make it (the parade) into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us. We want Americans to know their Army and their soldiers. A parade might become part of that, and we think that will be an excellent addition to what we already have planned.”

Others familiar with the documents revealed by the AP, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been finalised, said they represent the Army’s plans as it prepares for any White House approval of the parade. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speculation is running rampant. Much concerns the equipment that would have to be brought in by train or flown in. Even according to the plans before Trump’s active involvement, the Army commemorative festival was set to involve an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including a fitness competition, climbing wall, armoured vehicles, Humvee vehicles, helicopters and other equipment.

The kind parade being pushed by Trump, however, would increase the equipment and troops involved. According to what is known about the plans, as many as 6,300 service members would be marching in the parade, while hundreds or thousands more would be responsible for logistical support.

The plans say the parade would showcase the Army’s 250 years of service and foresee bringing in soldiers from at least 11 corps and divisions nationwide. Those could include a Stryker battalion with two companies of Stryker vehicles, a tank battalion and two companies of tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, artillery Howitzers and infantry vehicles.

There would be seven Army bands and a parachute jump by the Golden Knights. And documents suggest that civilian participants would include historical vehicles and aircraft plus military bands, along with people from veterans’ groups, military colleges and reenactor organisations.

And it is expected that the parade, likely in the evening, would be followed by a concert and fireworks.

According to reports, during his first term Trump proposed having a parade after seeing one in France on Bastille Day eight years ago. Trump said that after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Elysees that he wanted an even grander one on Pennsylvania Avenue.

So far, Trump has gotten his way. Stay tuned.