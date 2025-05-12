Athletes put on a show at Silver Lightning’s Road to Tokyo Track & Field Classic

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN the first track club meet since the CARIFTA Games over the Easter holiday weekend in Trinidad & Tobago, some of the members of the Bahamas team got to put on a show over the weekend.

They were among some of the highlights that took place at the Silver Lightning’s Road to Tokyo Track and Field Classic on Saturday at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The ninth edition of the meet also served as a qualifier for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September, but there were no athletes who attained the standards.

The CARIFTA athletes led the show with silver medallist Obediah Cherizar of T-Bird Flyers producing a lifetime best of 6-feet, 9-inches or 2.06m to win the under-17 boys’ high jump.

“It wasn’t a big meet with all of the attention out there like in Trinidad, so being back home, I just felt good out there,” he said. “I just wanted to see where I was. I was stuck at 1.99m (6-6 1/4), but after I went over 2m (6-6 3/4), I just felt I could go higher.”

After his personal best effort, Cherizar attempted 6-9 3/4 (2.08m), but failed.

On the track, the under-20 boys’ 200m drew a lot of excitement with Zion Davis of Star Elite taking the tape in 21.00, just ahead of Zion Miller, who came in second in 21.21. Adam Emmanuel of T-Bird Flyers was third in 21.94.

Davis, who also won the 400m in 48.09 over Emmanuel’s 48..44, said it was a good half-lap race to win with some quality competitors he faced.

“It was well executed, especially with my drive phase,” he said.

“I reacted very well. This was the only chance I had to run the 200, so it was good to get my PR. I was grateful to compete against Zion and Emmanuel. It was a great competition.”

Miller, on the other hand, said it was a good season opener in the half-lap race for him as well.

“It was good to go out there and compete and finish with a PR,” he said.

“I thank all of my competitors for their part, including Zion Davis. We both pushed each other to our PR.”

Combining the under-20 and the open 1,500m produced another exciting finish as Benryco Pierre of T-Bird Flyers clocked 4:20.08 to hold off his teammate Kyden Thurston, who won the under-17 boys’ race in 4:20.99. “It was windy, but I tried to push through it, so overall I was pleased with the race,” said Pierre, who also doubled up in the 800m in 2:00.20.“I didn’t know my team-0mate was right there with me until they announced it. But I was happy about that. we came out with first and second.”

Thurston, coming off his appearance. at CARIFTA where he just missed out of a medal w2ith his fourth place, said it was nice to get in a race like that home.

“Sometimes we have our ups and downs, but he got me this race,” Thurston said. “He’s my under-20 team-mate. He’s my push. It’s nice to be back home and competing in front of the crowd.”

Rupert Gardiner, head coach of the Silver Lightning, said the meet was a tremendous success and he gave credit to the coaches who brought the clubs to support the event.

“The competition was great, especially with the younger kids,: he said. “We had some great performances at CARIFTA and a lot of them were displayed here.”

Gardiner said they are looking to add some international flavor for the tenth edition as they keep the memory of Robinson, the pioneer in representing The Bahamas in the sprints, alive.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the other outstanding performances turned in from the various age groups:

Girls under-7

Shalom Leary of Beginners Track Club took the 80m in 16.64 and was second in the 150m in 33.09. Tanah Tanah, third in the 80m in 17.01, won the 150m in 32.43.

Le’Nay Cumberbatch of Speed Capacity was second in the 80m in 16.74 Amaya Davis of the 3PA Stallion was third in the 150m in 39.65.

Boys under-7

Luke Spence captured both the 80m in 13.87 and the 150m in 28.76 for Kids Athletic. Antonio McKenzie of Hurry Murray was second in both events in 14.,14 and 28.92. Jamari Smith of Kid Athletics was third in the 80m in 14.82 and Kendrick Adderley of Beginners Track was third in the 150m in 31.35.

Girls under-9

Beginners Track’s Symai Stubbs won the 100m in 17.55 and was second in the 200m in 36.69. Jarrell Jean of Fast Forward won the 200m in 33.43.

Milani Greenslade of Kids Athletics was second in the 100m in 17.55 with Aja Henfield of Beginners Track third in 18.20. Aubrey-Skye Munnings, unattached, was third in the 200m in 38.26.

Gabriel Clarke, representing host Silver Lightning, took the 400m in 1:34.74 and the 800m in 3:39.32.

Boys under-9

Noah Micklewhite of Beginners Track won the 100m in 15.99, but was third in the 200m in 33,01. Kayden Bullard of Swift Athletics, third in the 100m in 16.19, won the 200m in 32.91. Silver Lightning’s Kyro Romer was second in the 100m in 16,00 and Justino Almonarol was second in the 200m in 32,91.

Valdez Godet of Hurry Murray doubled up as the champion in the 400m in 1:129.72 and the 800m in 3:04.65. Messiah McLeod of T-Bird Flyers was runner up in both events in 1:22.16 and 3:12.17.

Girls under-11

Christovia Moss of Road Runners won the 100m in 14.30 over her team-mate Shapinka Nottage, who did 15.41. Carrigan Thompson of Jumpers Inc. was third in 15.47.

Mona Miller of Unique Athletics won the 200m in 31.80 with Haley Curry of DTSP Wolf Pack second in 32.39 and Dejanne Evans of Silver Lightning third in 32.75.

Laveah Johnson of the Road Runners picked up a double victory in the 400m in 1:19.31 and the 800m in 2:50.54. Her nearest rivals were Kyanah Clarke of T-Bird in 1:32.63 in the 400m and Ashley Achelus of Silver Lightning in 3:34.79.

Boys under-11

Callen Dean of Fast Forward won the 100m in 14.66 and was third in the 200m in 30.82. Michael Braynen of T-Bird Flyers won the 200m in 30.45, but was second in the 100m in 14.91.

Liam Thompson of Road Runners won the 400m in 1:10.80, but was second in the 200m in 30.47.

Girls under-13

Dazariah Bullard got the 200m victory in 14.02 with Saniya Mortimer of Unique Athletics as the runner-up in 14.09.

But Jaelyn Munroe of DTP Wolf Pack doubled up as the 200m champion in 28.06 and the 800m in 1:06.38. Christelle Wallace of Team Velocity was the winner of the 800m in 2:59.69.

Boys under-13

Da’Vion Marcence of Silver Lightning took the 100m in 13,09 and Jayden Jones of Unique Athletics was second in 13.45. Jones won the 200m in 27.66 with Breon Neely of SPTA second in 28.53.

Girls under-15

Rocelis Moxey of Swift Athletics won the 100m in 12.40 with Aniah Charles of Bahamas Speed Dynamics taking second in 12.81. Moxey also won the shot put with 8.10m.

Charles, however, won the 200m in 25.54 with Ta’Aj Curry of Unique Athletics second in 26.24. Curry also got third in the 100m in 13.06.

Another double winner, but in a unique combo, was Kian Duncombe of T-Bird in the 1,500m in 5:35.47 and the high jump with 1.29m.

Boys under-15

Shia Pratt of Bahamas Speed Dynamics won the 100m in 11.61 and was second in the 200m in 23.55. His team-mate Tristan Lockhart won both the 200m in 23.39 and the 400m in 52.13.

Kaden Braynen of T-Bird Flyers was also a double winner in the 800m in 2.21.41 and the 1,500m in 5:09.95. Pratt also got a double as he added the long jump with 5.25m to his 100m title.

Girls under-17

Aaliyah Archer of Unique Athletics won the 100m in 12.35 with Keely Deveaux of Fast Forward taking the 200m in 26.22. Brion Ward, fresh from CARIFTA, won the 400m for DTSP Wolf Pack in 59.19.

Deveaux also doubled up in the javelin with her heave of 33.14m.

Boys under-17

J’Mari Moss of Swift Athletics captured both the 100m in 10..94 and the 200m in 22.19 for Swift Athletics. Terrin Beckles of Bahamas Speed Dynamics was second in both events in 11.09 and 22.36.

Kyden Thurston of T-Bird Flyers was also a double winner in both the 800m in 2:02.66 and the 1,500m in 4:20.99.

Girls under-20

Shakinah Johnson of Fast Forward won the 100m in 12.40, but it was CARIFTA stand out Kei-Martin, who led Star Elite in her double victory in the 200m in 25.03 and the 400m in 56.94.

Fellow CARIFTA team-mate Akaree Roberts of Road Runners, second in the 400m in 59.11, won the 800m in 2:23.77.

Andrinique Lamour of Jumpers Inc. won the triple jump with a leap of 10.42m and the javelin with a toss of 30.98m as the lone competitor in both events.

Boys under-20

Trent Ford of Road Runners won the 100m in 10.75 over his team-mate Ethan Stuart, who followed in 10.89. Davon Davis of Leap of Faith was third in 11.09.

Women’s open

Zaria Forbes of 3PA Stallion won the 100m in 13.57 and Sherinique Sears of SPIA won the 200m in 25.65. Jayna Wells of the Blue Marlin Mana won the long jump with 4.328m and the shot put with 7.68m.

Open men

Carlos Brown, representing Swift Athletics, clocked 10.35 in the 100m; Yurick Dean of RK Athletics won the 200m in 22.,30 and Kristopher Wong, unattached, finished the 1,500m in 4:57.46.

On the field, Alfredo Smith won the long jump with 6.34m and Antone Smith of Leap of Faith took the triple jump with 14.30m.